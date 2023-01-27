Sarafa Bazar India launches new video ad campaign - Vyapar ko Upgrade karo

Sarafa Bazar India, one of the renowned B2B jewellery marketplaces is making a revolution in the new-age ornament industry. With a first-of-its-kind vision and exquisite jewellery designs, the platform is manifesting a strong position among buyers, sellers, manufacturers, and wholesalers. Founded under the able leadership of Archit Jain, the online jewellery B2B platform has expanded its footprints all across the country.

Now, recently the company accomplished another milestone when Mr. Joy Allukas MD of Kerala-based jewellery retail chain Joyalukkas, appreciated the concept of Sarafa Bazar India and encouraged the entire team for their strenuous efforts in bringing a difference in the realm of jewellery.

Founder & MD of the Joyalukkas Group, Mr. Joy Alukkas, launched the video ad in KGJS, Kochi exhibition. The video ad aims to educate jewellery retailers and wholesalers about the thriving online jewellery market and how they can get the latest jewellery designs at affordable prices while sitting in the comfort of their shops.

The video ad celebrates the campaign ’Vyapar Ko Upgrade Karo - Sarafa Bazar Karo’ to make people aware of the progressive initiative proposed by the brand Sarafa Bazar India. The company is making every attempt to inspire jewellery wholesalers and retailers to collectively use Sarafa Bazar India mobile app for diverse collections, excellence quality, and competent prices.

To Watch the video, Click: https://youtu.be/ZqRPbBZJz38

Taking into consideration the rising demands of wholesalers, retailers, and buyers for the latest jewellery assortment, Archit Jain incepted Sarafa Bazar India. This platform aims to make your B2B purchasing and selling jewellery hassle-free. Hence, the brand-new corporate video which is in line with the vision to collectively strive to induce profits in the jewellery business is creating a huge buzz among the target audience.

Over time, Sarafa Bazar India has introduced revolutionary concepts that meet the dynamic needs of customers and entrepreneurs from all over the country. To its credit, the firm has till now successfully received more than 30,000 downloads on its app. Now, this new initiative is also helping the firm to mark its strong footing in the B2B jewellery industry.

The platform hosts jewellery manufacturers and wholesalers from 15+ cities across India and offers all kinds of jewels from gold, diamond, italian, silver, and platinum to many more. As a leading B2B jewellery marketplace —capturing the essence of treasures and highlighting the diversity that the industry offers, Sarafa Bazar India has come a long way ahead.

Sarafa Bazar India works with a vision that if anyone wants to search for a manufacturer/wholesaler/dealer related to the jewellery industry he can simply logon to Sarafa Bazar India mobile app. It does not matter whether they are sitting in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu or any other place, Sarafa Bazar India will help them find manufacturers and wholesalers of all kinds of gems and jewellery.

Therefore, if you are new in the jewellery business or looking forward to embracing yourself with a magnificent jewellery collection then head no other than Sarafa Bazar India.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.