Satish Sanpal honored with Golden Excellence award in Entertainment in Dubai

Golden Excellence in Entertainment was presented in gratitude to Satish Sanpal under the Patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence UAE that were held at Grand Hyatt Al Garhoud, Dubai, UAE.

“This honor bestowed upon me is totally unexpected, though of course it will stay high in my mind on reaching this status that was one of the goals on my list that I wanted to achieve. I believe in law of attraction. If you really want something, set your goals and go for it,” remarked Satish Sanpal after being honored with this award.

“What ultimately rewards you sooner or later is the never ending efforts of faith, determination and perseverance one puts in his objective,” added Sanpal who is widely known in upper crest circle of UAE as the most stylish and Iconic entrepreneur and mentor to many. He is well-known for his immaculate contribution to the hospitality sector in Dubai by establishing VII Dubai and much lesser known virtue about him is that he is also a philanthropist.

“I believe that it is our contribution towards the economy that is focused to developing the luxury Buildings at prime locations of Dubai as well as urbanization across the Emirates and Middle East, that has been one of the objectives of receiving this merit,” further reveals this who has paved the path of opportunity for many youngsters in various sectors such as digital marketing, information technology, and hospitality.

Satish Sanpal os the founder of VII Dubai. it is one of the most enchanting night clubs in Dubai. It was quoted in one of the leading newspapers saying, “I never dreamed about success, I worked for it. Apart from destiny, one has to have a determination and back it with hard work.” It is evidently visible that he is an entrepreneur par excellence who successfully owns and runs a group of companies in not just Dubai but all across the Emirates.

Responding to another query about the uniqueness of VII Dubai, Sanpal replied, “It is the best in terms of quality, variety, the performers at our club and we have always brought in the best DJs to take over the stage. The presentation of food and beverages is impeccable. VII Dubai is divided into three parts – a terrace, lounge and club. Each section boasts of a different ambience, giving guests a one-stop destination for a memorable evening.”

When asked about what is so magical about the UAE that he stays focused in this region for the moment, this widely traveled business magnet feels that there’s no place as comfortable and safe for entrepreneurs such as the UAE and Dubai in particular is known for its innovative development and architecture, and its shopping scenes incredible transportation options and well-developed infrastructure.

