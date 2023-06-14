Sattva Group Designing Architectural Marvels, One City at a Time

Built on the bedrock of trust, innovation and knowledge leadership, the Sattva Group is one of India’s leading Real Estate Developers and Consulting organisations. Founded in 1993, the Group has set its footprints across India in 8 cities and is one of the most sought-after builders in the country today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Buoyed by the phenomenal success of its innovative ventures, the Group has to its credit 69 million sq ft of spaces completed, 28 million sq ft in progress and 39 million sq ft in the pipeline. The Sattva Group is a trendsetter in setting up best-in-class residential spaces in all formats, be it luxury, premium, or affordable spaces, and is today, one of the most diversified developers in the country. It has a formidable presence across education, retail, hospitality, warehousing, data centres, build-to-suit, co-living, and co-working spaces, to name a few.

At the turn of the century, when the IT boom hit Bengaluru, the Sattva Group was amongst the first builders to create cutting-edge IT Parks that catered to the needs of MNCs who were looking for futuristic workspaces in India. Bijay Agarwal’s vision to offer workspaces that were the perfect amalgamation of Work, Live, and Play set the trend for the future of workspaces in the country. These included the GR Tech Park set up in 2006, a futuristic commercial park in Whitefield, Bengaluru, and Sattva Soft Zone, a 10 million sq ft construction in 2010. It heralded Sattva’s entry as a builder of leading commercial parks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With innovation and technology at its core, the Group specializes in creating architectural marvels that truly stand the test of time.

Sattva’s landmark creations in the Commercial Space

The Group established its flagship project ‘Sattva Knowledge City’, an IGBC platinum-rated green building in Hyderabad, leveraging the first mover advantage. It also built its award-winning Sattva Knowledge Park, spanning 5 million sq ft, and Sattva Knowledge Capital, encompassing 3 million sq ft in the Financial District, which are remarkably trend-setting IT parks. Furthermore, the Sattva Group is working on Image Towers, a state-of-the-art animation, gaming, and visual effects centre, in collaboration with the Telangana Government. This project encompasses over 3 million sq ft and will be unlike anything Hyderabad has seen recently. The Group's cumulative completed and under-construction projects in Hyderabad amount to 25 million sq. ft, positioning it as the leading player in commercial parks in South India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last 3 years, sensing opportunities in new asset classes, the Sattva Group acquired ownership in the leading flexi-office space player Simpliwork in Bengaluru. With a growing demand for flexible spaces by corporates, the company has added about 2 million sq ft in the last year alone.

In 2020, the Sattva Group and the Blackstone Group jointly acquired the 'Global Village Tech Park' in Bengaluru from Coffee Day Enterprises. The Park, now known as Sattva Global City, spans 100 acres on Mysore Road and encompasses 15 million sq ft of built-up space. It is primarily designated for IT/ITES purposes and includes an operational Special Economic Zone (SEZ). This acquisition, in collaboration with global private equity firms like Blackstone and Apollo, reinforces the Sattva Group's stature as a successful real estate company and positions it as a major player in the industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sattva has a formidable presence across education, retail, hospitality, warehousing, data centres, build-to-suit, co-living, and co-working spaces, to name a few.

Sattva’s thoughtfully-crafted Residences

The Sattva Group’s foray into the affordable housing segment reflects its commitment to providing homes for all strata of society. The Group has recently launched ‘Sattva Ashraya’ in Bidadi and ‘Sattva Bliss’ in Budigere, Bengaluru, and has many more residential projects in the pipeline. In addition to affordable homes, the Group offers luxury and premium residential options including plotted development, villas, and mixed-use developments. This diversification in residential formats across 5 Indian cities allows the Sattva Group to cater to a wider range of customers providing dream homes for every aspiring homeowner in the country.With innovation and technology at its core, the Group specializes in creating architectural marvels that truly stand the test of time. Known for its innovative and sustainable designs that seamlessly blend functionality, aesthetics, and environmental consciousness, the Group is clearly ahead in creating masterpieces of the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Group’s projects feature state-of-the-art amenities, thoughtful layouts, and harmonious integration with the surrounding environment. Sattva Group takes pride in its attention to detail and its ability to create spaces that enhance the quality of life for its residents. By incorporating modern technologies, efficient infrastructure, and sustainable practices, it strives to set new standards in architectural design and development.

This innovative builder uses cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of its competition by incorporating advanced building techniques that have helped establish it as one of India's top residential developers. Every project that Sattva creates is a masterpiece. Be it Sattva Greenage, which offers over 100 amenities in the heart of Bengaluru, as well as Exotic, Bliss, Aeropolis, Aqua Vista, or Park Cubix. These futuristic residences offer mindfully-designed architecture, plenty of green open spaces, and well-crafted homes. ‘The 42’ in Kolkatta, which is amongst India’s tallest residential buildings, Sattva Magnus in Hyderabad, and the newly launched Sattva LakeRidge at Neopolis, Kokapet, are also examples of the builder’s supreme craftsmanship of residential buildings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through its visionary approach, the Sattva Group continues to make a significant impact in changing India’s urban landscape, one city at a time.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.