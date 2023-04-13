Sattva's Vision for Smart Cities and the Future of Real Estate

The emergence of smart cities as a global phenomenon has gained significant traction in recent years. These cities are designed to maximise the benefits of technology and data in order to create urban spaces that are sustainable, efficient, and comfortable to live in. As a prominent real estate developer in India, Sattva has been actively involved in this movement and is dedicated to turning the concept of smart cities into a tangible reality within the country.

Sattva, one of India's leading real estate developers, envisions a future where smart cities incorporate cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices to create an environmentally conscious and socially inclusive urban landscape. Sattva's commitment to sustainability is reflected in their flagship project, the Sattva Knowledge City, located at Hitech City, Hyderabad, which is a self-sustaining township powered by renewable energy sources and equipped with advanced waste management systems. This project is a sprawling 125-acre integrated township powered by renewable energy sources and has advanced waste management systems to minimize its environmental impact.

The Group’s advanced commercial buildings are LEED certified IT/ITES buildings developed and constructed as per the CII's Indian Green Buildings Council (IGBC) rating system. Solar panels and solar hot water systems are used across our IT Parks making Sattva an efficacious leader in this space. Use of solar PV Panels which generate electricity ensure the reduction in overall electrical consumption of the projects. ETFE roofing technology used at the podium levels reduces the temperature by 4 degree C. Performance glass used in the facade and glass windows ensure that the outside heat is absorbed and only 20% of heat enters the building.

Sattva’s cutting edge projects are a showcase of smart technologies. The futuristic projects are connected through a smart network that enables occupants to monitor and control their energy consumption, water usage, and waste disposal. The network also enables seamless connectivity and communication between different parts of the township.

The Company has been working on several other smart city projects across India. One of these is Image Tower that it is currently building in collaboration with the Telangana Govt. that leverages technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics to create more efficient and sustainable urban environments. This centre of excellence with state of the art facilities to support the AVGC companies will offer plug and play spaces and state of the art built- up office space for first generation technocrat entrepreneurs.

Sattva's vision for smart cities is not limited to technological advancements and innovation. The company is committed to creating socially inclusive and equitable urban environments that cater to the diverse needs of individuals. Sattva's real estate projects are meticulously designed to enhance walkability, improve public transportation and promote community engagement. In addition, Sattva collaborates closely with local communities and governments to ensure that its projects align with the needs and aspirations of people who live and work in the surrounding areas, resulting in sustainable and impactful outcomes.

Sattva's forward-thinking vision for smart cities encompasses more than just creating cutting-edge urban environments; it's about tackling some of India's most pressing urban challenges, from congestion and pollution to resource depletion. Through a focus on innovative technologies and sustainable practices, Sattva endeavours to create cities that are not only more efficient and prosperous but also more liveable and sustainable for generations to come.

As the urban population in India continues to burgeon, the demand for innovative, efficient, and liveable urban spaces will only intensify. As such, the future of Indian real estate is inextricably linked to the development of smart cities. Real estate firms such as Sattva have a critical role to play in shaping the future of India's urban landscapes.

Sattva's steadfast commitment to sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility is truly a win-win for all. While promoting a greener and more ethical world, the company is also successfully catering to the needs of its discerning customers and investors. By embracing cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking approaches, Sattva has created a portfolio of urban spaces that embody efficiency, modernity, and sustainability. These projects have become increasingly sought-after by buyers and tenants alike, who value not only the state-of-the-art facilities but also the environmental and social benefits that come with them.

