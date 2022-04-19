Satyam Group of Companies Ventures into AYUSH based Healthcare

As the world adapts to the new priorities created by pandemic, preventive healthcare is one of the catchword to boost immunity and health parameters. The importance of having good health is being felt now more than ever. In fact, unprecedented Covid -19 pandemic has made every human health and fitness conscious. Humans are ready to embrace good old sutras and best practices available across the cultures. India being land of Acharya Sushruta, known as ‘Father of Surgery’ who invented & developed the surgical procedures, and of Acharya Charaka, who was one of the principal contributors to Ayurveda.

Inspired by our rich Indian heritage of preventive healthcare and its relevance in present era, Satyam Group of Companies took initiative to diversify into healthcare and wellness sector by the name Sparsh Healthcare & Wellness located at Moti Nagar, Delhi, spanned across an area of 10,000 sqft and is based on AYUSH concept. AYUSH comprises of Traditional systems of healthcare and healing which include Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy etc. Sparsh Healthcare & Wellness is a unique concept of World’s First Healthcare & Wellness Mall for all ages. It is a first-of-its-kind and unique set up where they provide alternative traditional Indian medicines (Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Unani) and various therapies (Sound Therapy, Essential Oil Therapy, Yoga, Meditation etc.) as per AYUSH & Preventive Healthcare.

It is a place where an individual’s search for Body, Mind & Soul ends. They provide best solutions to restore an individual’s physical, mental & emotional wellbeing using traditional & therapeutic treatments. They have solutions to take care of health of an individual from infant to elderly person of all avastha (Bal avastha, Yauvanavastha, Vivahavastha and Praudhaavastha).

Their offerings are much versatile & unique comprising of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopath, Allopath, Generic Medicines, Doctor Consultation, Dietician, Sound Therapy, Ayurveda Therapies, Meditation, Chakra Therapy, Essential Oils Therapy, Physiotherapy, Surgical & Medical Equipments on rent/ sale, Health insurance to consumer care products, all under one roof.

The sole idea behind this unique concept is to bring the youth close to Indian’s ancient culture & heritage which comprise of Ayurveda. The ancient system of holistic medicines, treatments & therapies originated in India is still the best in the world and we all need to returning to nature for the solutions to our problems.

This place also offers Sound Meditation which is again a very limited & unique offering. In today’s hectic lifestyle where majority of people under various age groups are living a stressed life, Sparsh Healthcare & Wellness has made an attempt to take away this stress from people’s lives & give them mental peace. In Sound Mediation or Sound Therapy, a person is taken to a deep state of relaxation by playing various instruments such as bowls, chimes, gong, rainstick etc. at a certain frequency. Apart from stress bursting, this therapy is also helpful to treat various diseases including chronic disorders such as Cancer and lifestyle disorders such as Diabetes, Hypertension, Arthritis, Thyroid etc. They have a panel of doctors & therapists who have shot various videos/ group discussions giving insights on how to tackle these lifestyle disorders in a traditional way.

Apart from therapeutic medicines & treatments, another attraction is its unique Café by the name Green Life Café. As the name implies, the menu of this café is also completely natural & organic. This café is run by a professional dietician who takes care of nutritional needs and calorie control of every dish on menu card. Delicacies like Sattu Drink, Turmeric Kadha, Bel Sharbat, Charcoal Shots, Salad, Soups tops the chart & are much loved by the people visiting this place.

So far this new & unique set up has been receiving an overwhelming response from people of all age groups. In a short span of few months, they have received people from all walk of life including professionals, sports person, bureaucrats. Apart from this, they have been frequently contacted by individuals as well as corporate for availing their various services.

Satyam Group of Companies, incepted in year 1999, is spearheaded by Harsh Vashist, who is a 1 st generation entrepreneur and an engineer by profession. They started off their journey as India’s first distributor of Ingersoll Rand. Today the group operates leading car brands dealership in Delhi. Giving due focus on SHE (Safety, Health & Environment), all of their showrooms & workshops are equipped with ultra modern machinery and are based on Go Green concept.

Group is also having a CSR initiative by the name Satyam Centre of Professional Excellence (SCOPE), where they provide job oriented short & long term vocational courses in the field of Automobile (such as Automotive Technician, Service Advisor, Sales Consultant etc.) & Healthcare (such as Physiotherapy Assistant, Panchkarma Therapist, Yoga Assistant etc.) industries. The institute is committed to make the youth employable & market ready by feeding them industry focused curriculum.

Group is associated with the brands like IR, 3M India Limited, Kia India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles etc. The group now intends to replicate this business through franchisee model at PAN India level, so that more & more people can take benefit out of it.

