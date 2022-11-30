Saubhagyaa R Swain, Namrata Sharma’s brand D’Voke is sustainable to core

November 30: D’Voke, Unisex Aapparel and luxury leather products brand launched by Vincitore Group Founder Saubhagyaa R Swain and entrepreneur Namrata Sharma, has made sustainability its mantra by adopting environmentally conscious practices.

The garment industry is one of the large polluters globally but garments that do not harm the planet are becoming increasingly in vogue due to evolving consumer preferences. D’Voke, which is set to launch its first international ready-to-wear collections in the first week of January 2023, has been committed to being an environmentally responsible brand since the day it came into existence.

“For us at D’Voke, sustainable fashion is being in the business by looking towards the future, and practising and building environmentally conscious processes. Whether it is the work environment or personal spaces, we are making use of products that have little negative impact on the planet. We are also operating on minimal waste in synch with the philosophy of recycling and reusing,” said Saubhagyaa R Swain, Founder of Vincitore Group.

Saubhagyaa R Swain is a serial entrepreneur, industrialist, investor, and philanthropist, whose success is an inspiration to entrepreneurs around the world. He has launched four successful companies and is eyeing a place in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Even as the homegrown fashion brand works on new ideas to make its design process more nature-friendly, D’Voke is making use of plant-based fabrics such as linen, cotton, jute, aloe vera, etc. for its collections. It is also using organic dyes to dye the fabrics and making efforts to come up with eco-friendly and sustainable fashion. The packaging is made of recycled paper or eco-friendly seed paper. Carry bags for fancy packaging for the label are made by panelling waste fabrics.

D’Voke has also found other innovative ways to reduce its waste in sync with its commitment to sustainability.

“We are donating leftover cotton fabric to NGOs in rural areas for making reusable sanitary napkins. This is resulting in livelihood opportunities for rural women as well as better menstrual hygiene. We are reusing leftover cloth and threads to create 3D embroideries. Even small pieces from end-of-the-line fabrics, waste fabric left after cutting, and defective fabrics, are used to create texture fabrics, which are embroidered and used to make fashionable jackets, dresses, etc. The ultimate goal towards sustainability is to ensure not a single thread is wasted,” said Namrata Sharma.

Ms. Sharma became a Celebrity fashion designer to pursue her passion for fashion. She has been a part of the fashion industry for more than 14 years and has a rich and diverse experience in the industry. She is also committed to reviving traditional crafts and empowering artisans.

D’Voke’s international collection, set for January launch, is specific for spring and summer. D’Voke has collaborated with a French agency for the special edition featuring exclusive and latest ready-to-wear collections for both men and women. The western and ethnic wear collections are inspired by nature and will capture the latest fashion trends in vibrant colors.

