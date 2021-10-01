Save big on smartphone purchase during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days

Imagining a life without technology (and more, so our smartphones) is next to impossible today, isn’t it? After all, our lives revolve around them. From waking up to the sound of alarm clocks to answering phone calls, video meetings with colleagues to sharing memes on social media with our closest friends, or even ordering food and essentials, our phone does it ALL for us.

Of course, each smartphone comes with its own set of features, and it’s hard to choose what to zero in, doesn’t it? Moreover, with so much advancement in technology, there is an increasing number of smartphones being launched every other day, so why STOP yourself from upgrading to the next best gadget? If it’s the price that’s holding you back, then Flipkart’s Big Billion Days are here to rescue you!

The e-commerce giant has been making the customer's journey of purchasing a smartphone as easy as it can be, plus the deals on offer make your purchase so much more affordable!

So, are you all set to find out how to save big this time on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days:

1.Flipkart Smart Upgrade

With the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan (available for select models only), you can own your favourite smartphone (OPPO F19s, Realme 8s, Realme GT ME 5G, and more) just by paying 70% of the price now. You can then choose to give back the phone and upgrade to a new phone after 12 months, or pay the remaining 30% of the price and keep your phone. What’s more, you no longer need a credit card to enjoy these benefits.

Here's what you need to know. Purchase during Big Billion Day- OPPO Reno6 5G Purchase during Big Billion day - Motorola Edge 20 5G

2. Flipkart Mobile Exchange

Bored of your old smartphone and want to upgrade to the latest model? The Mobile exchange program on Flipkart makes it possible! Just exchange your old mobile for a new mobile at the best price; you can exchange your smartphone in any working condition with a new phone. Of course, the better the condition of the phone, the higher is the exchange value.

Get the best deals! Purchase during Big Billion Day-OPPO A53s 5G

Store link : https://www.flipkart.com/exchange-offers-on-mobiles-8393-9393-store



3. No-cost EMI for affordable deals

Have a smartphone in mind, but do not want to shell out cash upfront? Fret not, because Flipkart offers No Cost EMI from all major banks including HDFC, ICICI, and Bajaj Finserv. Furthermore, Flipkart is also set to launch Flipkart Pay Later EMI for select Flipkart customers, wherein they can avail EMI with tenure from three to 48 months.

4. Complete Mobile Protection (CMP)

It doesn’t end there! Flipkart also offers a complete suite of services that helps in securing your phone. Whether it’s accidental spills or frame damage, or any other major or minor issue, your smartphone will always be protected, come what may!

Know everything about Complete Mobile Protection

Check out the CMP Store : https://www.flipkart.com/complete-mobile-protection-store



5. Bank offers and modes of payment

As a Flipkart user, you also get access to additional discounts and bank offers. If you are an ICICI and Axis Bank account holder, you can get a 10% instant discount*, when you shop using your debit and credit card during the Big Billion Day sale.

Moreover, the e-commerce platform offers you the accessibility to pay through the medium of your choice - be it using COD, debit cards, credit cards, and wallets like Paytm.

So, what’s holding you back now? Start filling your shopping carts, because the Big Billion Days promise a whole lot of deals and discounts to buy your favourite smartphone!