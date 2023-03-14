Save your hard earn money through high Bajaj FD rates of up to 8.20% p.a.

In today's fast-paced world, saving your hard-earned money is becoming increasingly important. It is always wise to invest your money in safe and profitable options. Fixed deposits (FDs) are one of the most popular investment options as they provide guaranteed returns with minimum risks. Bajaj Finance Limited offers one of the highest FD rates in the market, making it an attractive investment option for those who want to save their money and earn high returns.

Bajaj Finance Limited is one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies in India that offers a wide range of financial products and services, including fixed deposits. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits offer a host of benefits that make them an attractive investment option for individuals looking to save their money and earn high returns.

a. High FD rates: Bajaj Finance offers one of the highest FD rates in the market, ranging from 7.16% p.a. to 7.95% p.a. for regular customers and up to 8.20% p.a. for senior citizens, depending on the tenure of the deposit. This means that you can earn higher returns on your investment without taking on any additional risks.

Mentioned is an example where a customer below 60 years and a senior citizen invests Rs. 5,00,000 for different tenure. Here is how much they will receive at the end of their chosen tenure. (w.e.f 4 March, 2023)

Disclaimer: The above calculations are done using the FD Calculator.

b. Flexible tenures: Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits offer flexible tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months. This means that you can choose a tenure that suits your investment needs and goals. Whether you want to invest for a short-term or a long-term period, Bajaj Finance has got you covered. You can also opt for a cumulative FD, where the interest is compounded annually and paid out at maturity, or a non-cumulative FD, where the interest is paid out monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually.

c. Easy online application: Bajaj Finance offers an easy online application process for opening a fixed deposit account. You can visit the Bajaj Finance website, fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents. Once your application is approved, you can transfer the funds online, and your fixed deposit account will be opened instantly. This saves you time and hassle of visiting a bank or a financial institution to open an FD account.

d. Monthly deposits: The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit also comes with a Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) feature. Instead of making a lump sum investment, it allows you to make periodic investments in FDs. Each FD you start will earn returns based on the current FD rates. This allows you to ensure that you begin the journey of growing your wealth without straining your finances. With the Bajaj Finance SDP, you can begin to invest with as little as Rs. 5,000 every month.

e. Highly rated by credit rating agencies: Bajaj Finance Limited is rated AAA by CRISIL and FAAA by ICRA, which indicates the highest degree of safety and stability regarding the timely payment of interest and principal on fixed deposits. This means that your investment is in safe hands, and you can be assured of timely payments of interest and principal.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits are a safe and profitable investment option for those who want to save their money and earn high returns. With flexible tenures, high FD rates, easy online application, nomination facility, and high credit ratings, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits offer a host of benefits that make them an attractive investment option. It is always wise to diversify your investment portfolio, and Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits can be a great addition to your investment portfolio. With the assurance of high returns and safety of your investment, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits can help you achieve your financial goals and save your hard-earned money for a secure future.

