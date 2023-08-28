Saving Made Easy: Using the Bike Insurance Calculator to Your Advantage

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, riding a motorcycle without a valid insurance policy can have severe consequences ranging from hefty fines to imprisonment. Therefore, it is advisable to ensure that your bike has an active insurance plan before you take it out on public roads.

But then, how do you purchase the right insurance plan without knowing how much premium you need to pay for it? Here’s where a calculator for bike insurance can be of help. It can help you in a myriad of different ways.

What is a Bike Insurance Calculator?

A bike insurance calculator is a free online tool that can help you estimate the premium you need to pay for a bike insurance policy. It takes into account a plethora of different factors such as the make and model of the bike, its age, registration location, type of insurance, Insured Declared Value (IDV) and riders to determine the premium.

How to Use a Bike Insurance Calculator?

A bike insurance calculator is relatively straightforward to use. It only takes a couple of minutes to estimate the premium you need to pay towards a bike insurance policy. Here’s a brief overview of the process.

Step 1: Use your web browser to search online for a bike insurance calculator.

There are plenty of free bike insurance calculators online. Now, keep in mind that the process outlined above is only meant to give you an idea of how to use the tool. The steps you need to follow may vary slightly depending on the type of calculator you use.

What are the Advantages of a Bike Insurance Calculator?

A bike insurance calculator offers multiple advantages. Let’s get a closer look at some of the key benefits you get to enjoy.

Accurate and Instant Results

The bike insurance premium is dependent on a multitude of different factors such as the vehicle’s age, make and model, location, IDV and others. This makes manually calculating the premium very challenging, if not impossible. Now, although the results produced by a bike insurance calculator is only an estimate, they usually tend to be far more accurate than results obtained through manual calculations.

Furthermore, another major advantage of such a calculator is its ability to produce results instantly. As soon as you submit the required information, the tool gives you a premium estimate within seconds.

Easy to Use

The user interface of most calculators is simple. Even individuals with little to no technical knowledge will find it easy to use. Since all you need to do is enter the required details in the respective fields and submit them, the calculator is one of the most convenient ways to determine the premium of a bike insurance plan.

Aids in Financial Planning

Knowing what the premium is before you purchase a bike insurance plan is crucial since it helps you determine whether you can afford it. A bike insurance calculator helps you do just that. Planning your finances becomes much easier once you’re aware of the premium you need to pay.

Helps Choose the Right IDV and Add-Ons

Insured Declared Value or IDV is the maximum amount the insurer is legally obligated to pay in the event of theft or total loss of your vehicle. Motor insurance providers automatically set the IDV depending on the age of the bike and its make and model. However, the IDV can be reduced or increased by the insured individual to a certain extent at the time of policy purchase. The bike insurance premium you need to pay varies depending on the amount of IDV you choose. Selecting a high IDV can lead to the premium becoming unaffordable, whereas opting for a low IDV can lead to lower compensation.

Since a bike insurance calculator is free and can be used as many times as you wish, you can use it to determine the right IDV while still keeping the premium affordable. The same goes for riders. Riders are optional add-ons that enhance your bike insurance coverage for a nominal additional premium. The more riders you choose, the higher your overall premium would be. You can use the calculator to ensure that you don’t go overboard with the riders and pick only the ones you absolutely need.

Conclusion

A bike insurance calculator offers so much more than an estimation of the premium that you need to pay. You can use the tool to make sure you select the right IDV and add-ons for your bike while keeping your premium affordable.

Therefore, before you purchase or renew a bike insurance policy, remember to always use the calculator. Also, don’t forget to compare offers from different insurers. Doing so can help you make a well-informed decision.

