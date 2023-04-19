Saya Homes: A Vision to Create Value for its Customers

Saya Homes is a leading real estate developer in the National Capital Region (NCR) with two decades of experience delivering quality constructions to the market. Built on a solid foundation and a vision to exceed customers' expectations, the company has developed over 5.7 million sq. ft. of space, with a customer base of more than three thousand families.

Saya's commitment to quality construction, prime locations, and timely delivery has earned it a reputation as a name to be reckoned with in the real estate industry. The company understands that owning a home is a dream for every Indian and leaves no stone unturned to fulfil its promise of delivering on time and providing unmatched quality. The company's focus on building customer trust has been the cornerstone of its success.

At the helm of Saya is its Managing Director, Vikas Bhasin, a realty consultant turned entrepreneur. Leading by example, his customer-friendly approach has helped cement the company's reputation. Starting with his first project, Desire Residency in Indirapuram, delivered much before its promised deadline, Saya's team, under him, repeated the feat with Saya Zenith in the same locality.

Saya Homes ongoing commercial projects include Saya Piazza, Saya South X and is also constructing India’s tallest mall in Noida.

The upcoming tallest mall is located on the Noida Expressway and is set to transform the skyline forever. With a catchment area that comprises of one million people, once completed, this mall will emerge as a new landmark for international shopping in Noida. It will redefine the concept of retail, offering a glimpse of glitz and glamour with the biggest names in global fashion. Aesthetic retail destinations, dining zones, and experiential entertainment centres are just a few of the jewels in this crown.

Saya Piazza, on the other hand, is located in Jaypee Wish Town (Greater Noida). It is planned as a premium retail arcade, offering shoppers a luxurious ambience and a strategic location near a catchment area of more than 50,000 families. Saya South X is located in Greater Noida West and will provide a diverse selection of luxury brands set against tasteful landscaping, serving a community of over 5 lakh residents.

Saya's completed residential projects include Saya Gold Avenue, Saya Zenith and Desire Residency.

Saya Gold Avenue, the tallest residential project, has been designed by world-renowned architect Hafeez Contractor. It is surrounded by low-rise developments and sprawling green areas. Located near NH 24 and Indirapuram's most famous mall, Saya Gold Avenue offers refined elegance. Possessions have already been given. However, a few units are still available.

Desire Residency is a luxurious home in Indirapuram boasting superb connectivity and an excellent location. Saya Zenith is served both by NH 24 and Noida Sector 63 Metro Station. The project was offered for possession much before its deadline. Saya Zion, designed by the world-famous architect Hafeez Contractor, provides an air of refined elegance. Saya Gold Avenue, also designed by Contractor, is surrounded by low-rise developments and sprawling green areas, offering an exclusive lifestyle.

Several awards have recognized Saya's commitment to quality. It includes the IBS Green Home Award, LEED Certification, Best Residential Projects of Delhi NCR Award, The Most Premium Residential Projects in Greater Noida (West) Certification, Promising Developer Award, and Properties Observer Jury Award.

"We at Saya Homes are steadfastly committed to quality construction and timely delivery. As a result, we have emerged as one of the most prominent developers and a respected real estate company. With our unwavering commitment to excellence and a strong vision for the future, team Saya is poised to reach even greater heights in the years to come. Our upcoming projects, Saya Status, Saya Piazza, and Saya South X, are all set to redefine the retail landscape and transform the skylines of Noida and Greater Noida. Our strong foundation, a highly experienced team, customer-centric approach and a strong vision for 2023 will continue to be our key drivers of Saya's success," says Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Homes.

