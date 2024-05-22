SayTrees Takes on Ambitious Goal to Revitalize 10 Lakes in Bengaluru

India grapples with a severe water crisis characterized by a complex interplay of factors. Rapid population growth, urbanization, and industrial expansion strain water resources, while climate change exacerbates the situation with unpredictable rainfall patterns and rising temperatures. Urban areas face mounting pressure on water supply and sanitation infrastructure, leading to scarcity and contamination issues. Moreover, unequal distribution of water resources deepens socio-economic disparities, with marginalized communities bearing the brunt of inadequate access to clean water. The water crisis in Bengaluru has escalated due to a combination of rapid urbanization, dwindling water resources, and inefficient management. With the city's population burgeoning and industrial demands increasing, the strain on water bodies like the Cauvery River and groundwater reservoirs has become untenable. Erratic rainfall patterns exacerbated by climate change further aggravate the situation. Consequently, residents face severe shortages, particularly during the dry season, leading to rationing and reliance on expensive water tankers. Urgent measures are imperative, ranging from improved infrastructure for rainwater harvesting to stringent conservation policies, to alleviate the escalating crisis and ensure sustainable water management for Bengaluru's burgeoning populace.

SayTrees : Vision of the Future

SayTrees has two factions in its working, the first one being the obvious Planting trees and second reviving water bodies. They aren't your average bunch of tree huggers (though they definitely appreciate a good, huggable tree!). They are a passionate community of climate change combatants, fostering local solutions and remarkable support systems. They partner with eco-warriors, businesses, and anyone who wants to make a difference. Together, they plant trees, revive water bodies, manage waste, and create a greener future for all. With 100+ Green Zones, they've sprouted over 7 lakh trees in urban areas and a whopping 22 lakh+ through agroforestry. Their dauntless ambitions extend to their blue zones; starting their groundwater and surface water rejuvenation journey in 2018, their goal is to increase 100 billion liters of water-holding capacity by 2035.

SayTrees is operational in 13 states and 03 union territories across India, with intensive work in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Other states include Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. Union territories include Delhi, Goa, and Ladakh.

While talking to The Logical Indian, Kapil Sharma (The Founder) said,“Some might say environmental action requires sacrificing everything. But here at SayTrees, we prove that's not true. I have my career, and that allows me to contribute to a cause bigger than myself. Because let's face it, saving our planet isn't a solo act. It's about joining forces, building a community, and fostering camaraderie. Together, that's where real change happens.”

Say Trees' Lake Revival Efforts Summary in Bangalore

They've achieved a remarkable feat in Bangalore by rejuvenating 8 lakes, effectively restoring approximately 22 crore liters of water-holding capacity. This journey, while immensely fulfilling, has been fraught with challenges over the past 7 years. From mastering the science behind lake restoration to ensuring community involvement and navigating through real-time crises such as unpredictable weather patterns, they've encountered and conquered numerous hurdles. Their commitment to the safe and sustainable rehabilitation of local flora and fauna has been unwavering.

Their latest endeavor at Choodasandra lake embodies a model lake plan co-designed with the community to ensure long-term sustainability. They recognize that they're not solitary agents of change; rather, their achievements are fueled by the support of citizens and the CSR community. As Bangalore grapples with an unprecedented crisis, their ambition to restore 100 billion liters of water-holding capacity now seems like an urgent goal. In the face of a city teetering on the edge of economic development at the expense of environmental degradation, they've made a resolute choice. They understand that without the capacity to cherish, respect, and coexist harmoniously with the life-giving elixir - water, there can be no thriving home for us all.

Road Map and Pipeline (Funds soft commitment or secured, number of lakes to be revived in Bangalore)

They're embarking on a mission to rejuvenate their lakes, aiming to restore 100 BILLION LITERS of water storage capacity by 2030. This ambitious goal will have a ripple effect, revitalizing crucial habitats for countless fauna reliant on healthy lake ecosystems. With a plan to tackle 2-3 lakes annually, they're diving headfirst into this monumental task. However, it necessitates substantial funding (~150-200 crores), prompting them to appeal to the CSR fraternity for collaboration. Recognizing the urgency of the matter, they emphasize that water conservation is paramount, and together, they can make a significant difference.

Kapil Sharma, Founder & Director, SayTrees

Kapil Sharma: Leading Corporate Vice President and Environmental Visionary

Kapil Sharma, a Corporate Vice President and Environmental Visionary, embodies the harmonious blend of corporate acumen and environmental advocacy. Since assuming his role at Goldman Sachs in 2019, Kapil has demonstrated unwavering commitment, efficiently managing his responsibilities across different time zones from his base in Dallas, USA. Meanwhile, over the past 14 years, Kapil has passionately led SayTrees, a personal initiative dedicated to fostering a greener India. His journey began in 2001 when he fell in love with the city, sparking a deep-rooted desire to protect its essence. This sentiment propelled him to initiate tree planting initiatives and spearhead lake rejuvenation projects, driven by a heartfelt connection to his surroundings. Despite physical distance, Kapil's dedication to his hometown remains unwavering, as he tirelessly works to secure funding from the USA to support ongoing conservation efforts. Kapil recognizes the power of individual narratives in galvanizing support, leveraging personal stories to expand their network and amplify their impact in the pursuit of tree planting and lake rejuvenation initiatives.

Kapil's impactful work extends to rejuvenating lakes and fostering community engagement, earning SayTrees recognition as a top innovator at the Uplink Forum (World Economic Forum) by the World Economic Forum. His advocacy for sustainable practices and afforestation has resonated globally, showcased through his TED Talk and interviews with Radio One International and Change Started. Kapil's leadership has inspired individuals and earned him prestigious awards such as the Indian Achievers Award in 2022, recognizing his significant contributions to environmental conservation and community empowerment.

To sum up, Kapil Sharma's relentless dedication to environmental conservation through SayTrees exemplifies the transformative impact of grassroots initiatives. From restoring water bodies to advocating for sustainable forestry practices, his visionary leadership has catalyzed positive change in communities nationwide. As they forge ahead, Kapil's visionary spirit continues to inspire us to embrace our collective responsibility in safeguarding our planet's precious resources and fostering a harmonious relationship with nature.

