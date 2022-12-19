SBUP & Confederation of NGOs of Rural India signs MoU

Pune, 19th December 2022: Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) and Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (CNRI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a tenure of three years jointly collaborate in providing research and training opportunities in the field of social development. SBUP, a leading management institute, and CNRI, the apex body of NGOs in rural India, will jointly collaborate to develop and nurture management professionals of the future with the objective of strengthening, coordinating and facilitating the workings of NGOs at the grassroots level.

The MoU was signed by Shri Binod Anand, CNRI, and Dr. S B Agase, Registrar, Sri Balaji University, Pune in the presence of senior leadership from the company, academicians as well as faculty and students. As part of the MoU, CNRI will also provide research and development opportunities for faculties to further upskill and upscale themselves.

Speaking on the MoU signing, Dr.Anil Keskar , Head Research, Sri Balaji University, Pune, said, “We are delighted to join hands with Confederation of NGOs of Rural India, a globally recognised leader in the field of social development. Together with leading experts from the industry, we will strive to provide research and training opportunities to our students and faculty as part of our goal to raise awareness about and promote the development of rural India.”

Looking forward to the collaboration, Shri Binod Anand, Secretary General, Confederation of NGOs of Rural India(CNRI), said, “In line with our mission of inclusive growth, we are elated to partner with Sri Balaji University, Pune to train students and faculty to lead the dialogue for the socio-economic transformation of rural India. Further, through our collaboration, we also aim to encourage students and faculty to become a part of our think-tank and pave the way for integrated development.”

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is among the premium private universities in the nation where academic structure and professionalism are taken into consideration. With a remarkable legacy of more than two decades, the university is expected to grow and expand further and more importantly, play a major role in enhancing the domain.

Established in February 2005, CNRI has evolved as a people’s movement with its responsibility towards civil society and deep commitment towards people, particularly those at the grass root level, waiting to enjoy the fruits of development. CNRI has the primary responsibility of facilitating its member- NGOs/SHGs all over the country to serve the disadvantaged sections of society at the grass root level. CNRI seeks to fulfil this objective by way of providing support and services to the member.

