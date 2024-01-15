Scaler School Of Technology Announces Dates For Computer Science Entrance Exam

Scaler School of Technology, a fully residential undergraduate program in Computer Science by Scaler, today announced that admissions are open for the 2024 academic year. Touted as India's 'Ivy League' for computer science engineering, SST, based in the Silicon Valley of the country, is carving a unique niche by offering state-of-the-art learning experiences for aspiring software engineers and developers.

The next batch of Scaler School of Technology will kick off in the fall of 2024. Last year, the admission process garnered over 54,000 registrations for 191 seats. Interestingly, selection rates at SST are at 2-3% and last year’s batch had 60 students who left offers from prestigious colleges like IITs, IIITs, NITs, IISC, and others to join SST, underscoring the distinctive appeal of its practical, industry-focused approach.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Industry-Driven Curriculum:

The curriculum at SST is vetted by industry leaders and designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. With a teaching faculty comprising experienced professionals from top tech companies, the school offers a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application. The institute also boasts a unique mentorship model, where each student is guided by an industry practitioner, providing an invaluable real-world perspective.

A Unique Admission Process:

SST has deviated from the conventional admission criteria by implementing a more holistic and inclusive process. This includes a combination of entrance tests, interviews, and assessments of students' overall profiles. The institute's admission process is designed to gauge not only the academic prowess of applicants but also their potential to innovate and adapt in the ever-evolving tech industry. As the first step, aspirants need to undertake the Scaler’s National Scholarship and Entrance Test (ScalerNSET), after which a comprehensive profile evaluation takes place to select the candidates.

Understanding the financial constraints that often hinder academic pursuits, Scaler School offers a range of scholarships. These scholarships are aimed at attracting a diverse pool of talent and are based on various criteria, including academic merit and socio-economic background. However, with the scholarships being limited, the institution encourages early applications to enhance the chances of availing financial aid. All scholarships would be awarded by the Scaler Impact Foundation, which is supported by industry stalwarts.

Rising to the International Challenge:

In a remarkable display of skill and potential, a team from Scaler School, comprising first-year students, recently made headlines in the ACM-ICPC. Known as the 'Olympics of Coding', the ACM-ICPC is a globally renowned contest where teams battle it out in intense coding challenges. The participation and success of SST's team, "Skill-Issue", particularly in the regional contests in India, is noteworthy. Competing against much older teams from prestigious institutes like the IITs and NITs, these first-year students showcased exceptional coding skills, problem-solving abilities, and the capacity to perform under pressure. The institute is also dedicated to promoting diversity in tech, as evidenced by the commendable performance of female coders like Manjari and Riya Bhurse in the ICPC AlgoQueen contests.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.