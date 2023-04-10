Scaling the Heights of Influencer Marketing: The Story of Deepak Jha and Eloquent Media Works

I. Introduction

A. Who is Deepak Jha?

B. The Birth of Eloquent Media Works

Deepak Jha is a name that has been making waves in the world of influencer marketing. He is the founder of Eloquent Media Works, an influencer marketing company that helps brands grow their online presence and boost their sales by collaborating different brands with influencers. Today, his company has an estimated net worth of 8 figures, making him a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

II. Early Life and Education

A. High School Years in Ghaziabad

B. Pursuing BBA LLB from Galgotias University

Deepak Jha completed his high school from Ghaziabad and pursued BBA LLB from Galgotias . His academic background gave him a strong foundation in business and law, which he would later apply in his entrepreneurial endeavors.

III. Freelancing and First Job

A. Freelancing in Digital Marketing During College

B. First Job as an Influencers' Manager at SocioHub

During his college years, Deepak Jha worked as a freelancer in the field of digital marketing. This gave him hands-on experience in the industry and helped him build a network of contacts. After completing his studies, he got his first job as an influencers' manager at SocioHub. Working at SocioHub gave him a fresh perspective on marketing, thanks to the inclusive and friendly yet professional nature of the company. While working there, he had the opportunity to work with brands like CoinDCX. Saregama, Sony pictures

IV. Founding Eloquent Media Works

A. Quitting SocioHub and Starting His Own Company

B. Eloquent Media Works' Business Model

After gaining valuable experience at SocioHub, Deepak Jha decided to quit his job and start his own company in 2022. He founded Eloquent Media Works with the aim of helping brands grow their online presence through influencer marketing and meme marketing His company's business model involves collaborating with different brands and influencers to create content that resonates with the target audience. This approach has proven to be highly successful, as evidenced by the company's estimated net worth of 8 figures.

V. Success and Net Worth

A. Helping Brands Grow Their Online Presence

B. Estimated Net Worth of Eloquent Media Works

Eloquent Media Works' success can be attributed to Deepak Jha's vision and dedication. His company has helped numerous brands grow their online presence by leveraging the power of influencer marketing. By collaborating with the right influencers and creating engaging content, Eloquent Media Works has managed to boost the sales of its clients. Today, the company has an estimated net worth of 8 figures, making it one of the most successful influencer marketing companies in the industry.

VI. Conclusion

A. The Future of Eloquent Media Works

B. Final Thoughts on Deepak Jha's Journey

The future looks bright for Eloquent Media Works. With a proven track record of success, the company is poised for even greater achievements in the coming years. Deepak Jha's journey is a testament to the power of hard work and determination. From freelancing in college to founding his own successful company, he has shown that anything is possible with the right mindset and approach. As the influencer marketing industry continues to evolve, we can expect to see more innovative solutions from Eloquent Media Works and other companies like it.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.