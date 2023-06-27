Schneider Electric honored with iF DESIGN AWARD and Red Dot Design Award with Miluz E switch series

Schneider Electric wins iF DESIGN award in the discipline of “product of building technology”, outperforming 11,000 rival entries from 56 countries

Schneider Electric wins the globally recognized Red Dot Design Award for outstanding achievements in product design

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, won this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD and Red Dot Design Award, the world-renowned design prizes with its Miluz E switch series in the discipline of a product in building technology and outstanding achievements in product design, respectively. These prestigious design awards recognize and honor Schneider Electric products for the remarkable, creative design concept and functionality and their role in empowering our community to make the most of our energy and resources for a climate-positive environment.

Schneider Electric wins iF DESIGN award in the discipline of “product of building technology”, outperforming 11,000 rival entries from 56 countries

Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD. Miluz E series of switch products won over the 133-member jury, made up of independent experts worldwide, with its modular and adaptable design. The competition was intense: almost 11,000 entries were submitted from 56 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the largest design competitions worldwide. The Red Dot Label has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design. Schneider Electric’s Miluz E design stood out amongst a keen competition of various designs.

“Quality and dependability are hallmarks of Schneider Electric's products and solutions. However, design is the distinguishing feature that improves our customers' experiences. We are honored to win these awards with the Miluz E series of switches. They serve as a rewarding recognition of how our teams innovate new ways to design everyday objects,” shared Denis Marant, Senior Vice President, Home and Distribution Division – International Hub, Schneider Electric, “These awards will certainly encourage our teams to thrive and innovate to accelerate efficiency through design further with creativity.”

The Miluz E switches have a modular design and are made from high-quality materials to reach a long-life cycle. The individual modules can easily be changed in the future without replacing the entire product. More information about the Miluz E series can be found in the “ALL Winners” section on www.ifdesign.com.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com.

About the RedDot Design Award

“In search of good design” – the Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions. The Red Dot Label has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for good design. In order to appraise the diversity in this field in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into three disciplines. Competitions for each of these disciplines are held once every year.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}