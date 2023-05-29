Science-backed benefits of American pistachios

Research suggests that American pistachios have numerous benefits and may help to maintain good health, support an active lifestyle and reduce the risk of nutrition-related diseases. Not only are pistachios a source of many essential vitamins and minerals, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, protein and fiber, but pistachios also provide an array of phytochemicals, a wide variety of compounds made by plants that may help to promote health and well-being.

Normal metabolisms of daily life – everything from eating, breathing, and exercising to the toxins we encounter in the environment – can generate free radicals in the body. Free radicals attack healthy body cells and this damage contributes to inflammation and aging in addition to chronic health conditions, including heart disease and cancer. Health professionals recommend antioxidants from food sources to help protect healthy cells from free radical damage in the body.

A new study conducted by Cornell University and published in the journal, Nutrients, in October 2022, determined that pistachios have a very high antioxidant capacity, among the highest when compared to values reported in research of many foods commonly known for their antioxidant capacity, such as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, beets, and red wine. The purpose of the research was to measure the level of antioxidant “capacity” of pistachios. In other words, to measure pistachios’ ability to fight free radicals with antioxidants.

Since 2010, American Pistachio Growers (APG) has contributed to nutrition research resulting in more than 45 peer reviewed studies on the health benefits of pistachios. Read on to find out about some of our favorite science-backed reasons to recommend pistachios.

ANTIOXIDANTS

American pistachios have many different forms of antioxidants, including vitamin E, polyphenols and the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. The antioxidant capacity of pistachios rivals that of foods most commonly thought of as high in antioxidants, including blueberries, pomegranates and red wine.

SOURCE OF COMPLETE PROTEIN

Researchers recently looked at the protein quality of American-grown pistachios and found that it qualifies as a complete protein. Pistachios contain all nine essential amino acids needed for growth and development for those ages five and older and are one of the few plant-based sources of complete protein.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

American pistachios contain healthy fat and are a good source of fiber. Research suggests that people on a weight loss plan can eat pistachios as a calorie-controlled snack and still lose weight. Additionally, a PREDIMED cross-sectional study on over 7,000 people found that those who ate more than three servings of nuts per week, including pistachios, had a lower incidence of obesity. Recent studies have also shown that snacking on pistachios does not lead to weight gain and instead results in an increase in some key nutrient intakes.

DIABETES

Research has shown that women with prediabetes and gestational diabetes had a lower increase in blood sugar after eating pistachios when compared to eating whole wheat bread. A research review found that 50-57 grams of pistachios daily for 1-4 months may lead to improved fasting glucose, fasting insulin and insulin resistance.

HEART HEALTH

Scientific evidence suggests that eating 1.5 ounces per day of most nuts, such as pistachios, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may lower the risk of heart disease. Numerous studies have looked at the effect of pistachios on heart health and found that eating pistachios daily (1 – 3 ounces) may help to reduce risk factors for heart disease, including blood pressure and arterial stiffness.

SPORTS NUTRITION

Research suggests that pistachios may reduce delayed onset muscle soreness while maintaining muscle strength.

ANTI-MICROBIAL PROPERTIES

In vitro research has shown that pistachio extracts have a strong antibacterial and antiviral activity.

American pistachios are easily available in India with major dry fruit retailers and e-commerce platforms. Just ask or search for “California pistachios.”

About American Pistachio Growers:

American Pistachio Growers is a non-profit trade association representing more than 865 growers, member processors and industry stakeholders in California, Arizona and New Mexico. More details and compendium of the global research can be found at www.AmericanPistachios.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.