SCIT: Apply for in-demand, industry recognised techno MBA courses via SNAP 2022

Symbiosis Centre of Information Technology (SCIT), a constituent of Symbiosis International University (SIU) and one of the leading institutes for technical and business education in India has opened admission to its industry relevant, technology-oriented cutting-edge management courses - MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) & MBA Specializations in IT Business Management. Aspirants keen to pursue a career in techno-management can apply for either of the programmes through Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2022). The registration for SNAP closes on 24th November.

Dr.Dhanya Pramod, Director, SCIT said, “From e-commerce to finance, technology is a critical aspect of daily business operations. Both the MBA programmes of SCIT prepare students to be technology experts who have a keen sense and know-how of the business world. The prime focus of our pedagogy is developing analytical skills in our students so that they can expertly tackle the prevailing roadblocks in the industry. In addition to imparting in-depth technical knowledge, we also help students gain real-world knowledge through direct mentorship from experts and a wide network of industry connections.”

Preparing future leaders for Industry 4.0, the increasingly technology-centred world of business, SCIT offers MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) and MBA Specializations in IT Business Management. The courses, with major applications across sectors- ranging from Finance, and IT to Operations, supply chain management, and General Management - are designed to integrate the core management subjects with technical topics from disciples such as Computer Science, Programming, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning (AI & ML) to Data Science, and Analytics.

In addition to the cutting-edge courses, SCIT’s world-class facilities and industry connections ensure that the candidates, taught and mentored by the subject matter experts and industry leaders, are industry-ready along with extensive exposure and expertise in tools such as R, Python, Tableau, Hadoop, and MapReduce, which are essential to thrive in the business.

The MBA Specializations in IT Business Management, have been specially crafted for future technocrats and comes with the institute’s goal to solve problems and optimise business operations with the help of technology. The programme entails advanced modules that help students specialise in different tech-enabled business areas such as Systems Specialisations, Information Security Management, Digital Transformation, and Data Science. A successful candidate of the course will be ready to take up challenging roles in Functional Consultancy, Requirements Engineering, Lean Six Sigma, Process Consultant, Process Optimization, Business Development, ERP planning and implementation, Business Analysis, Quality Management, and Business Process Management, to name a few.

Grooming the candidates to solve data-driven, real-time problems in today’s world, abuzz with the words Data Science and Analytics, the MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) has been designed for management professionals with an intense scientific and analytical bent of mind. The candidates will be geared towards several major roles in the growing Data Science and Analytics industries.

The gateway to SCIT’s MBA programmes, SNAP 2022 is a Computer Based Test (CBT). The nationwide examination will be conducted on three occasions: December 10, 2022 (Saturday), December 18, 2022 (Sunday), and December 23, 2022 (Friday); from 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM on all 3 days. All candidates can appear for up to 3 attempts, with the best performance counting towards the selection decision.

SNAP 2022 will be conducted across 86 cities. The tests will feature 60 Multiple-Choice Questions: 15 General English questions based on Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, and Verbal Ability; 25 and 20 questions on Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency, respectively. Each correct will carry 1 mark while 0.25 mark will be deducted per incorrect answer.

As the final step towards SIU candidature, shortlisted candidates will appear for the GE-PIWAT (Group Exercise, Personal Interaction, and Writing Ability Test). The selection decision will be notified by the final merit list drawn based on performance in SNAP and GE-PIWAT: 50 % weightage attributed to SNAP scores (out of 60, scaled down to 50 marks); 30 % to Group Exercise (GE), and 10% Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Test Ability (WAT) each.

For more information visit: https://www.scit.edu/, and to apply for MBA (Data Sciences and Data Analytics) & MBA Specializations in IT Business Management, aspirants can visit- https://snap2022.ishinfosys.com/sn20y22/apply/Index.aspx#_ga=2.239766080.2145535047.1661517402-2146112618.1661517402

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.