SCIT invites application for its Cutting-Edge MBA (ITBM) Programme to Shape Future IT Leaders

India, 22nd November 2023: Symbiosis Centre of Information Technology (SCIT), a premier institution in the field of information technology and business management, is inviting applications for its tech-centric management programme, MBA in IT Business Management (ITBM) via SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) 2023. The registration process for SNAP 2023 closes on November 23, 2023, and the registration for SCIT closes on December 21, 2023. Candidates can begin this journey by completing SNAP registration followed by successful SCIT registration at the official SCIT registration website.

Dr. Dhanya Pramod, Director of SCIT, expressed her enthusiasm for this groundbreaking programme, saying, “The IT industry is constantly evolving, and professionals need to stay ahead of the curve to succeed. SCIT's MBA (ITBM) programme has been designed to not only keep pace with industry trends but also to shape future IT leaders who can drive innovation, solve complex problems, and make a meaningful impact. We believe this programme will empower our students to excel in their careers and contribute significantly to the industry.”

The MBA (ITBM) programme at SCIT is a two-year full-time course that offers a unique blend of management and information technology education. The curriculum is meticulously crafted to provide students with a deep understanding of the latest technologies, business strategies, and leadership skills, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of the IT world. Students will gain expertise in areas such as data analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more.

In the academic year 2021-2023, the MBA in ITBM program at SCIT achieved remarkable success in placements. The highest package reached an impressive 30 LPA, setting new standards for the industry. Equally notable, the average package for the same academic year stood at a remarkable 14.17 LPA while maintaining an impeccable 100 percent placement rate..

This programme includes real-world case studies, industry projects, and opportunities for internships with leading IT organizations, ensuring that students gain practical experience along with their academic knowledge. Additionally, students will benefit from access to a wide network of experienced faculty and industry experts who will guide them in their journey towards becoming IT leaders.

SCIT's MBA (ITBM) programme fosters holistic student development, encouraging critical thinking, problem-solving, and effective communication skills. This programme is tailored for aspiring technocrats specializing in key areas such as Systems, Information Security, Digital Transformation, and Data Science. Graduates emerge prepared for diverse roles in Functional Consultancy, Product Management, Cybersecurity Consultancy, Business Development, ERP Implementation, and more.

Applications for the MBA (ITBM) programme at SCIT are now open, and aspiring IT professionals are encouraged to seize this opportunity to shape their future. For more information and to apply, please visit www.scit.edu.

