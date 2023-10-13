SCIT to offer its coveted MBA programmes through SNAP 2023; Application closes on 23rd November

India, 11th October 2023: Symbiosis Centre of Information Technology (SCIT), a well-known constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is known as one of the leading institutes for technical and business education in India. The institute has invited applications for its two tech-centric management programmes, MBA in IT Business Management (ITBM) and MBA in Data Sciences and Data Analytics (DS & DA) via SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) 2023. The registration process for SNAP 2023 closes on November 23, 2023, and the registration for SCIT closes on December 21, 2023. Candidates can begin this journey by completing SNAP registration followed by successful SCIT registration at the official SCIT registration website.

Welcoming the new cohort, Dr. Dhanya Pramod, Director, SCIT said, “SCIT's MBA programmes prepare candidates to be tech-savvy business leaders in today's technology-driven business landscape, spanning e-commerce and finance. The curriculum focuses on honing analytical skills to tackle industry challenges. Alongside technical knowledge, students benefit from mentorship by industry experts and a broad professional network. SCIT invites aspiring individuals to join their journey towards becoming the next generation of business leaders, combining technology expertise with a deep understanding of the business world.”

In 2023, the SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on three separate dates, providing candidates with the flexibility to select the date that best suits their schedule: December 10, 2023 (Sunday), December 17, 2023 (Sunday), and December 22, 2023 (Friday). The much-anticipated SNAP 2023 examination results will be revealed on January 10, 2024 (Wednesday). To access the admit cards for the SNAP Test, candidates can log in to the official SNAP website, www.snaptest.org, on December 04, 2023 (Monday) for SNAP Test 1 and December 09, 2023 (Saturday) for SNAP Test 02 and SNAP Test 03. It's worth noting that the payment deadline aligns with the registration closing date of the examination.

SCIT is at the forefront of grooming future leaders for the technology-centric landscape of Industry 4.0. These programmes seamlessly blend core management principles with cutting-edge technical knowledge from disciplines such as Computer Science, cyber security, AI & ML, Data Science, and Analytics to name a few. Moreover, the curriculum is tailored to serve applications across diverse sectors, including Finance, IT, Operations, Supply Chain Management, and General Management.

To ensure excellence, SCIT has world-class facilities and robust industry connections that help candidates in the learning process. Also, the cohort gets the sought-after opportunity to be groomed by pioneering faculty members and industry leaders, graduating as industry-ready professionals with hands-on experience in essential tools like R, python, Hadoop, and MapReduce, among others.

The MBA in ITBM programme is designed for aspiring technocrats, specializing in areas such as Systems, Information Security, Digital Transformation, and Data Science. Graduates are equipped for roles in Functional Consultancy, Product Management, Cybersecurity consultant, Business Development, ERP Implementation, and more. The SCIT programme prepares students to excel in a tech-driven business world, where technology is the key to solving problems and optimizing operations. Similarly, the MBA (DS & DA) programme is tailored to equip management professionals possessing a strong scientific and analytical inclination with the skills to address data-driven, real-time challenges prevalent in today's dynamic landscape. It aims to prepare candidates for various significant roles within the burgeoning Data Sciences and Analytics sectors, aligning them with the demands of the industry.

In conclusion, SCIT, an integral part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), stands as a beacon of excellence in grooming future leaders for the technology-centric landscape. The institution’s MBA programmes adeptly blend technical acumen with management expertise, positioning graduates as formidable contenders in the ever-evolving world of IT, Data Science, Systems, and beyond. With robust industry connections and a dedicated faculty, SCIT is the launchpad for aspiring professionals poised to make a profound impact.

For more information visit: SCIT Pune

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

