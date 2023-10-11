SCIT’s advanced programmes for Industry 4.0 leaders: Apply today via SNAP 2023

India, 11th October 2023: Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is dedicated to elevating technical education standards in the country. The institution's primary mission is to produce management professionals who possess the capability to tackle industry challenges with innovative, technology-driven solutions. By imparting its advanced MBA programmes - MBA in Information Technology Business Management (ITBM) and MBA in Data Sciences and Data Analytics (DS & DA), SCIT plays a pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow, who are not only well-versed in technology but also possess strong management acumen, making them invaluable assets in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Sharing the vision of the institute, Dr. Dhanya Pramod, Director, SCIT said, “SCIT's MBA programmes groom future tech-savvy business leaders in today's tech-driven landscape, spanning e-commerce and finance. The curriculum sharpens analytical skills to confront industry challenges. Students gain technical expertise, mentorship from industry pros, and a wide professional network. SCIT empowers aspirants to embark on a path to becoming the next-gen business leaders, blending tech prowess with a profound grasp of the business realm.”

To elaborate, SCIT's innovative MBA programmes, namely MBA in Data Sciences and Data Analytics and MBA in Information Technology Business Management are meticulously designed to nurture aspiring leaders for the dynamic landscape of Industry 4.0, characterized by the emergent technology-driven market economies. These programmes are well-rounded and offer broad applicability across various sectors.

Both MBA programmes incorporate a cutting-edge fusion of technology and management courses, empowering students with the skills and knowledge demanded by the industry. Students can expect to gain proficiency in indispensable tools like R, Python, Tableau, Hadoop, and MapReduce to name a few. Additionally, they have the unique opportunity to establish valuable industry connections through SCIT's extensive network.

The MBA in Information Technology Business Management takes a deep dive into advanced technical specializations like Information Security Management(ISM), Digital Transformation(DT), Systems (SYS) and Data Science (DS). These specializations are meticulously curated by a blend of industry experts and distinguished academicians, ensuring that graduates are primed to take on diverse roles such as Functional Consultancy, Requirements Engineering, Process Optimization, Business Development, Business Analysis, Quality Management, and Business Process Management, among others.

On the other hand, for individuals with a penchant for data science and analytics, the MBA in Data Sciences and Data Analytics offers a comprehensive education in the domain. Expert instructors guide students through real-time data-driven challenges, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in the burgeoning fields of Data Science and Analytics, opening doors to numerous career opportunities.

Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT) is at the forefront of innovation and excellence in India's technical education landscape. Its unwavering commitment to nurturing capable management professionals, armed with the ability to address industry challenges using technology-driven solutions, is highly commendable. SCIT's advanced MBA programmes, encompassing Information Technology Business Management and Data Sciences and Data Analytics, offer a comprehensive education that moulds future leaders for the ever-evolving Industry 4.0. Thus to conclude, through a state-of-the-art curriculum, expert mentorship, and an extensive professional network, SCIT empowers students to emerge as adept business leaders, proficiently bridging the gap between technology and management in today's dynamic business landscape.

For more information visit: https://www.scit.edu/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

