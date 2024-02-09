Seagram's Experiential Music Festival Invites You to Experience the Original Sound of Generation Large

Following the resounding success of the first edition, Seagram’s Royal Stag brings back the experiential music festival, Royal Stag BoomBox, that celebrates the coming together of diverse genres of music – Bollywood and Hip-hop. Creating new beats and an original soundscape, this year’s line-up includes eminent artists Badshah, Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Dee MC, Ikka, Dino James and DJ Ali Merchant. Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Celebrating the spirit of ‘Living it Large’, Seagram’s Royal Stag presents the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a one-of-its-kind musical festival where the best-loved melodies of Bollywood meet the pulsating beats of hip-hop. In an exclusive preview in Mumbai on 07th February 2024, the brand unveiled what’s in store at the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox.



For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Royal Stag BoomBox audaciously brings together two distinct genres of the music industry, the melody of Bollywood and the gully vibe of Hip-Hop, to create the original sound of today’s generation, the Generation Large. This is a tribe that tends to make rather than follow trends; a tribe that is in constant search of soul-touching experiences. Royal Stag BoomBox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop.



This cultural movement manifests itself in two unique, engaging formats:

The On-ground format: this format will travel to four of India’s biggest youth hubs – Bhubaneswar, Indore, Jaipur and Pune, offering marquee musical performances with interactive Phygital activations like insta-live sessions, art showcases, AR/VR installations, AI-based engagement, selfie-booths and more. Last year, the festival witnessed a footfall of over 50K across multiple cities generating 180 Mn+ digital views & 13 Mn+ social interactions.

The In-studio format: a unique musical concept featuring three original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks that will be released as singles and videos across platforms. The 4 original songs from season 1, Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi Ft. Dino James X Jasleen Royal, Hoodie Ft. Bali X Nikhita Gandhi, Mohabbat Ft. Amit Trivedi X SlowCheeta and Imtihaan Ft. EPR X Neeti Mohan garnered close to 70 Mn+ views across multiple OTT & audio platforms.

Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India said, “Music and live experiences bring people together and are natural enablers of conviviality. Royal Stag continues to celebrate music as its key youth passion pillar. Carrying forward the brand’s ‘Live It Large’ ethos and youth connect; we are excited for the launch of the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox. The kind of response and engagement we received for the festival last year was truly overwhelming. This year, the platform is set to elevate the experience by blending the melodies of Bollywood with the pulsating beats of Hip-hop, along with art and cultural experiences, truly exemplifying the brand philosophy of living it large.”



Speaking about the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, Ajay Gupte, CEO-South Asia, Wavemaker said, “Wavemaker is thrilled to continue to be a part of the journey of Royal Stag BoomBox. More than just a musical festival, it represents a cultural movement embracing the 'Living It Large' spirit of the brand. Royal Stag BoomBox guarantees an unforgettable blend of swag, emotion, and the vibrant synergy between Bollywood and hip-hop. The beats of this generation will resonate loudly, and we are confident that the second edition will be another massive hit, just like the last one.”



Commenting on the association, Preeti Nayyar, Senior Vice President - New Business Development & Brand Partnerships, Universal Music Group, said, “As we launch the second season of Royal Stag BoomBox, UMGB (Universal Music Group for Brands) is thrilled and honoured to collaborate with Royal Stag for Royal Stag BoomBox, in partnership with GroupM - WAVEMAKER. As UMG for Brands, we are dedicated to shaping culture through music, artists, and experiences uniquely crafted for our partners. With this musical odyssey, our goal is to deliver a ground-breaking fusion of 'Melody meets Hip-Hop' featuring live festivals and original music, creating a unique experience for the fans.”



Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik said, “Music transcends all boundaries and brings people together. I am overjoyed to be a part of Royal Stag BoomBox for the second year in a row.”



Excited about the association, rapper Badshah shared, “I look forward to a stellar association with Royal Stag BoomBox once again and can't wait to perform for all my lovely fans in Bhubaneswar and Jaipur next month.”



Singer Neeti Mohan shared, “I am so excited to be collaborating with Royal Stag BoomBox for another edition! We created some beautiful memories last year and I hope the musical experience is going to be even more special this year.”



Singer Nikhita Gandhi added, “I had a lot of fun being a part of the first edition of Royal Stag BoomBox and I am delighted to be a part of this unique platform once again. I am excited to perform in Indore and Pune this year.”



Rapper Dee MC mentioned, “Royal Stag BoomBox has carved a niche for itself among lovers of Hip-hop and Bollywood music. I am elated to be associated with the platform for its second edition. Looking forward to creating the Original Sound of Generation Large.”



Artist Ikka expressed, “It’s really cool when people come together to explore new genres of music. And Royal Stag BoomBox is the perfect platform for that. I am delighted to be a part of the music festival this year, can’t wait to make new sounds for the Generation Large.”



Actor and DJ Ali Merchant said, "Royal Stag BoomBox is back with a bang with new Hip-Hop X Bollywood collabs! I am really looking forward to the experience.”

About Royal Stag Boombox



For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Today, the youth tilts towards exploring exciting new forms of music. Contemporary genres such as hip-hop are becoming increasingly popular among the youth of the country, while Bollywood melodies remain integral to their cultural milieu. Royal Stag BoomBox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop. This mix will have the swag and emotional heft of Hindi cinema’s best compositions and the throbbing vibe and vigor of hip-hop.



Link: www.royalstagfan.com



About Royal Stag



Seagram’s Royal Stag is the flagship brand of Pernod Ricard India. Royal Stag has been a consistent star since launch, and a brand quite often credited to have changed the rules of the game. It is for the young, daring, confident, progressive, and inspiring individuals who embody self-belief. The brand has been inspiring the youth of India through its communication around the philosophy of “It’s Our Life. We Live It Large”.



About Pernod Ricard India



Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA and is a fast-growing multinational beverage company delivering quality products to its consumers across the country. Pernod Ricard India is recognized as an industry leader with various recognitions and achievements that help the company deliver quality products to consumers. Pernod Ricard India is a socially responsible organization with a strong belief to strengthen corporate citizen by addressing social, economic and environmental sustainability in all key states.

