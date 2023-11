Seagram's Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Acquires 'Co-Powered By Partner' Rights for DPIFF Awards 2024

Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water has embarked on an exciting journey into the world of cinema through its prestigious partnership with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF). This collaboration signifies a noteworthy milestone in the realms of entertainment and for the brand Seagram's Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water which has always exemplified the spirit of dreaming, achieving, and living it large.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has recently unveiled its association with Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water to celebrate and amplify excellence in cinema.

The annual award ceremony will pay tribute to the Entertainment and Film Industry in India and will take place on 20th February, 2024 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in the presence of celebrities, media personnel, government delegates and renowned personalities from the industry.

DPIFF, renowned for its legacy in honouring the father of Indian cinema and for recognizing exceptional contributions to the film industry, has announced its Co-Powered By Partner, Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water, an iconic brand with a young heart inspiring us to Live It Large.

The brand’s involvement in DPIFF endeavours to offer a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse audience. DPIFF is renowned for its ability to attract celebrated filmmakers, renowned actors and industry professionals from across the globe, making it a global platform where creativity and innovation take centre stage.

Anil Mishra, Founder & Managing Director of DPIFF, commented on the association, “We are thrilled to revolutionize the manner in which consumers encounter entertainment. As a Co-Powered By Partner, Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water endures the privilege of hosting an immersive experience to the crème de la crème of the film industry, thereby enhancing their overall experience.”

The association endeavours to be a grand celebration of the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a significant toast to the spirit of creativity and a memorable night that will leave an indelible mark on the world of cinema. This partnership represents a harmonious collaboration of two worlds, where the realms of storytelling, craftsmanship and Live It Large spirit unite to create something extraordinary.

In 2024, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival will embark on an evolutionary cinematic journey. This occasion is set to explore the vast spectrum of Indian cinema, from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony provides a distinguished platform dedicated to celebrating the diverse tapestry of India. It is a night of opulence and celebration, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces this land. The awards night serves as a respectful homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the great Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

In a grand commemoration of talent, the ceremony will applaud the artistic achievements within the entertainment industry, acknowledging the relentless dedication and hard work demonstrated throughout the year 2023. DPIFF will be extending its recognition to three remarkable sectors: the Indian Film Industry, the Indian Television Industry and the International Film Fraternity, all united under the same roof.

DPIFF seeks to honour those artists within the film industry who have demonstrated their unwavering commitment and potential through their diligent efforts. The ultimate goal remains to nurture and champion the worlds of both film and television by fostering education and cross-cultural awareness.

For more information on the association, visit: www.dpiff.in.

