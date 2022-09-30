Search for the right higher education institute at Hindustan Times EduFest 2022

According to a report by All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE), the country has 1043 universities, 42343 colleges and 11,79 stand-alone educational institutions catering to a student population of over 3.85 crore, which collectively make it one of the largest education systems in the world.

No wonder that the Indian students seeking admission into higher education institutes, and their parents alike, are a confused lot as they are flooded with so many options of courses and colleges to choose from. From traditional courses to new-age ones, there is a growing demand for digital skills and the rise of Ed Tech, the options are endless and the very face of India’s higher education industry has undergone a massive transformation.

India’s higher education sector is a mix of growth and challenges, a trend that only got underlined further with the pandemic where the education sector witnessed a lot of disruption. While on one hand, India has been among the top-ranking countries whose students go overseas to study, it is also emerging as a preferred study destination for international students with a whole host of ‘new age’ universities and courses being introduced. These are redefining the very way our youth is educated.

In this space, selecting the right college and then dealing with the admissions process, how to apply, the requirements and eligibility criteria for different courses, figuring out costs and financing, etc can prove to be a daunting task. With the never ending information on the internet, it can be overwhelming for parents and students to get more confused and end up missing the right thing for them.

The need of the hour is a common platform where students and parents alike can see all the options consolidated in one location, both in terms of universities and the kind of courses they offer, so that families can make the right career choice. This phase of life is often referred to as the ‘golden years’ as they learn and grow as individuals and the college they attend can play a major role in shaping their personalities.

The Hindustan Times EduFest 2022 comes as a one-stop destination for university or college aspirants to access all the information they need about undergraduate and postgraduate courses being offered by universities across the length and breadth of the country, both in the private and public university domain.

Students get a chance to learn about numerous courses being offered, at the grand event, and families can help children map their aptitude and personal interests to find the best pick for them. They also get a chance to meet admissions officers from more than 30 institutes and seek guidance on new-age courses. Students will also get first-hand insights into fees, accommodation, placement statistics, alumni networks, student loans, scholarships, etc.

The opportunity extends even for universities and colleges for whom participating in an event of the magnitude of Hindustan Times EduFest 2022 offers the right platform to reach out to the student base that they wish to attract to their institution as they get an opportunity to connect, consult and converse with their target group. They can showcase their ancillary content through a microsite created especially for the event which thousands of students can access as a one-point storehouse of information. They can also gain direct insights into the requirements and demands of today’s student population.

Some of the prominent colleges and universities that we can expect in attendance at the Hindustan Times EduFest 2022 include Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, a All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) accredited institute with new courses and world class urban infrastructure, Vidya Mandir Classes which have been setting the standards for learning since more than three decades and Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University, which is a forerunner for the tag of one of the leading private universities in the National Capital Region (NCR), among many others.

The time has come to start the search for the right higher education institute for your child. For further details about the HT Edufest, log on to https://www.hindustantimes.com/brandstories/edufest/.