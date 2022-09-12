Searchmyhostel.com brings the massive change in Hostel/PG/Mess business industry

India is a great destination for students, given excellent programs, lower fees and its world-renowned culture and history. But when it comes to finding a new place to live in the new city, it's a bit tough for a student or a traveller to find a suitable place to stay. So, after examining this problem for the last three years, Mrs. Shobha Kshirsagar (Professor in hotel Management College, Pune, Maharashtra) discovered a solution for students or any traveller to find a better place easily on their hand. To solve this particular issue, she launched Searchmyhostel.com, the master search engine platform where travellers can easily find the best Hostel/PG/Roommates/Trans/Pet hostel & Mess services under one roof.

Searchmyhostel.com is a free platform for every traveller. This website will help travellers refine their search by type, price, category, and extended property overview, making the process easier and quicker. Mrs. Shobha Kshirsagar said, "searchmyhostel is not going to charge any commission to hostel/PG/mess owners. It is entirely commission-free with minimal joining fees at no hidden cost. Now hostel/Mess service owners can list their businesses and boost up on a new digital platform where they can get more leads, calls, and bookings daily with no big marketing budget. Now it's high time for the hostel/mess business industry to transform rapidly into digital mode. As a professor, she has taught thousands of students and observed that this is a big problem for the students they are facing in day-to-day life. Searchmyhostel brings massive changes in a student's or a traveller's life as well as in Hostel/Mess business industry.

Wondering how to list your hostel/PG/mess business in searchmyhostel.com and manage your listing? Before you can log into searchmyhostel.com, you need to create an account, create a listing and manage your listing on the go.

Register now –

www.searchmyhostel.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.