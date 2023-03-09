Season 6 of Jasshn Is the Latest Talk of the Town

Jasshn is a unique event curated by Mohit Chhatwal with the idea to create a platform for all the upcoming designers from any field to promote their products. This is an exhibition format that is more like an event when leading socialites and influencers from Delhi gathered and had a gala time with wine, cheese, and live singing. The event is a 5-year-old property and recently hosted another season in Delhi.

Socialites and influencers from Delhi also gathered at the event

Season 6 of Jasshn was organised on 25th of February 2023 at Park Inn by Radisson. Curated by Mohit Chhatwal, the event saw the presence of many celebrities including, Manya Pathak, Pavan Suri, Means Malhotra, Pooja Vij, Naman Kakra, Payal Chaudhary, Yotsana Attree, Harsh Singh, Rati Jaswal, Sanjay and Sonya, Binny Chhatwal, House of Diamonds by Yash, Kanika Sharma, Anuj Lalwani, Pam Chhatwal, Karan Jaswal, Ena Pathak and many more.

Dj Harsh Allahbadi

The pre-party for the event was hosted at Tizoe and Fbar Noida and privee. The event saw Hukka by Hannu Hukka, DJ Harsh Allahbadi, Sonal Meadows, Skinplus Clinic and Amashaa Masala were also a part of Jasshn Season 6.

In his spree of doing out-of-the-box events, Mohit Chhatwal is all set to organise Mother’s Day Special event on 13th May, 2023.

Mohit says, “Exhibitions are not about only Shopping, it’s about enjoying your shopping.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.