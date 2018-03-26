Season of cheer: 5 things to look forward to this Fools’ Day

Come April 1st and you may either be racking your brains for ideas to trick your friends, or rolling your eyes at the customary pranks your buddies pull on you. Because, how many more times can you expect them to cry of happiness when you drop in that text saying, “Hey! I am getting married!” on the WhatsApp group? And does your friend, pretending to be Amitabh Bachhan on the phone for the 7th year in a row, really think anyone’s buying it anymore? Time to go down a different route, isn’t it?

Head over to the Bira 91 April Fools’ Fest, which brings together a host of festivities and adds a whole new dimension to the tradition. To be organised from March 31-April 1 at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, it promises to lend an air of playfulness, sans any boring pranks, of course.

Here’s a run-down of what’s in store.

1. Groove to some beats

If hip-hop is something you swear by, the fest is the place to be. Acclaimed rappers such as Divine Prabh Deep, and Raja Kumari will be belting out one hit after the other., Expect to also bear witness to the brilliance of DJ Ishani, one of the first female hip-hop DJs in India; MadStarBase, an international music collective representing US, UK, India, and Jamaica; DJ Uri, a renowned hip-hop artist; and DJ MoCity, a music entrepreneur. The cherry on the cake, however, is popular indie artiste Nucleya as the event’s Sunday headliner.

2. Have a good laugh

What is April Fools’ Day if your jaws don’t hurt from laughing? The comedy arena at the festival will ensure that you end up feeling just that. With stand-up comedians like Sumukhi Suresh, Aditi Mittal, Atul Khatri, Neeti Palta, and Aadar Malik gracing the stage, there will not be a moment of dullness. Sahil Shah, a founding member of East India Comedy, will also be performing at the event.

3. Dig into a feast

With temperatures soaring, who can resist a tall glass of summer goodness? At the fest, take your pick from delectable concoctions such as ‘Basil Blonde’, an infusion of ginger honey syrup, basil leaves, and lime, or the ‘Mai Mai’, a mix of orgeat, lime, pineapples, oranges, salt, grenadine, both topped up with original Bira 91 flavours.

The festival will also offer gastronomic delights from the kitchens of Amma’s Haus, Fat Lulu’s, and Big Fat Sandwich. You can drop by Eggjactly when you feel like an omelette, or dig into some smoked ribs at The Grumpy Old Man when you are too exhausted. And, when you’ve had your fill, you can wash everything down with some milk shake from Keventers. Wait. There’s more—ice cream from Minus 30 and premium melt-in-the-mouth chocolate from All Things Chocolate. Dare to do even more? Treat yourself to some spicy food curated by Bira 91 itself!

4. Get a unique theatre experience

Ever attended a theatre performance where you had to walk or move around, rather than sit? Well, that’s immersive theatre for you. Dating back to the medieval times, this art form entails putting audiences in adapted environments for a more fulfilling experience. Head over to the fest, and you can catch such a performance by Crow, a theater collective from Mumbai.

5. Unleash the shopaholic in you

Any festival is incomplete if you don’t get to lay your hands on some exciting merchandise. At the Bira 91 fest, however, you can shop as much as you like, what with the company offering its branded glasses, mugs, T-shirts, and growlers for sale. You can also buy the newly launched Bira 91 Hot Sauce at the festival. Quick tip: start saving now!

With so many things to look forward to, the fest is something that you just can’t afford to miss. Book your tickets here right away, and make your April Fools’ Day memorable.