Secure your golden years with Bajaj Finance online FD

When planning your retirement savings, aim to route your money to safer and high-return investment instruments. This will help you build a substantial corpus, which you can comfortably use to fund post-retirement expenses. While you can distribute your money across a mix of high-risk and low-risk instruments like SIPs, post office schemes, bonds, and pension plans to fetch you good returns over time, FDs are a must in your financial portfolio. The conventional savings method of investing in fixed deposits has stood the test of time as it offers guaranteed payouts.

Moreover, if you are planning to build a steady corpus to use after retirement, it is always good to start early. Starting early means you will have a longer tenor for your investments. This will help you mitigate market risks over time and is bound to give you substantial returns on maturity. Given the current economic scenario and the repo rate almost at a static 4% at present, it is vital for you to select the right options when building your retirement corpus.

Bajaj Finance online FD is a smart choice, as it assures you of lucrative returns with its high FD interest rates.

Make a smart choice with the Bajaj Finance online FD

A smart way of yielding extra returns on higher FD rates with Bajaj Finance FD, is by investing online. An additional 0.10% rate benefit is provided for online investors. Consider an example where an individual invests Rs. 4,00,000 for 5 years, here’s a look at the comparative returns he/she can get based on their profile and investing method.

You can use the online fixed deposit calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website to estimate your returns at maturity, even before you choose to invest in an FD.





Apart from high FD interest rates, there are a host of other benefits that you get to unlock with Bajaj Finance online FD.

Benefits of choosing Bajaj Finance Online FD

Small monthly deposits

When starting early with your investment for the future, investing in a lump sum may not be feasible. You can instead choose to invest via the Bajaj Finance Systematic Deposit Plan. This facility works like an SIP, but sans the risk. Here, you can invest just Rs.5,000 or more every month for a tenor ranging between 12 and 60 months, depending on your comfort and each contribution is treated as a new FD. This way, with each FD maturing at different dates, you will have a steady income. Save these to invest a larger corpus when possible. To plan better, you can stagger these investments keeping your future needs in mind and then have a fixed income to fall back on upon maturity.

Convenient online investment procedure

Investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD is an end-to-end online convenient procedure. Online FDs not only fetch you higher returns, but also open a simple and easy path for you to invest from the comfort of your home. This is quick and highly efficient, as it saves time and allows you to invest anytime, from anywhere.

Credible and safe investment platform

Awarded ICRA’s highest MAAA rating and CRISIL’s highest FAAA rating, Bajaj Finance is surely the name you can trust. Once invested, your money is never at risk. There is no market volatility applicable to your FD and you can rely on its guaranteed payout.

Loan against FD facility

Unlike a range of other investment or savings options, Bajaj Finance FD allows you to use it as security to apply for a secured loan to access emergency funding. When you are investing for your retirement, you cannot completely ignore your present needs. However, with this FD at hand, you can access liquidity easily just when you need it. A loan against FD will generally fetch you up to 75% of your investment value.

Bajaj Finance online FD is thus one of the most reliable ways to secure your golden years.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.