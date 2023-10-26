Secure Your MBA Future: SIBM NOIDA Opens SNAP 2023 Applications; Deadline November 23, 2023

India, 25th October 2023: The Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, (SIBM) NOIDA has commenced the application process for its MBA programme on 23rd August 2023, through the SNAP 2023 entrance examination and the last date to apply is November 23, 2023. The institute offers an MBA programme with specializations in fields like Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Operations, and Supply Chain Management. The aspiring candidates must complete their SNAP registration via the official registration link.

While expressing her views, Dr. Vandana Ahuja, Director of SIBM NOIDA said, “We as an institution, recognised for its excellence in business studies believe in grooming students into industry experts who possess the potential to tackle real-world challenges in the field of business administration. Our vision is to provide an international understanding of business through a good quality of education. In line with this, we welcome the upcoming batch of candidates who aspire to become future leaders”.

In the current year, the SNAP examination has been scheduled to take place on three separate dates: Sunday, December 10, 2023, Sunday, December 17, 2023, and Friday, December 22, 2023. Interested candidates can choose the date out of these and appear for the exam. The long-anticipated results of the SNAP 2023 examination are set to be revealed on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

SIBM NOIDA recognised as one of the premier B-Schools offers MBA programmes that are designed to equip students with a strong foundation in business administration. With a strong curriculum, accomplished faculty, and real-world exposure, students acquire invaluable knowledge across different dimensions of the corporate landscape. The programme places a strong emphasis on nurturing critical thinking, and leadership abilities, and fostering a profound grasp of industry dynamics, empowering graduates to excel in a wide range of corporate settings.

In addition, SIBM NOIDA offers multiple specializations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, Operations, and Supply Chain Management. Marketing covers product promotion, Finance deals with financial management, HRM focuses on workforce management, Operations optimizes business processes, and Supply Chain Management handles the flow of goods and services. These specializations provide a comprehensive education in various vital business functions.

The institute prioritizes student development through a diverse range of workshops, and guest lectures featuring industry experts, who provide students with valuable real-world insights. The institute also hosts international collaborations which facilitates knowledge exchange and connections, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in education and fostering a global community of innovative thinkers.

In conclusion, opting for the SNAP entrance exam to secure a spot at SIBM NOIDA paves the way for students to excel in the realm of business administration and establish a solid academic footing.

To know more visit the website: SIBM NOIDA

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

