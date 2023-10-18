Securing The Cloud Age With Taiwan’s Innovative Technology

Dateline: 18-10-2023, Mumbai

Intoday's rapidly evolvingdigital landscape, the security needs of organizations have become more complex and critical than ever before. As businesses increasingly rely on technology to operate efficiently and effectively, they also find themselves facing new and evolving threats to their data, systems, and operations. In this challenging environment, innovative solutions are paramont to ensure robust securitymeasures. Taiwan Excellence, with its commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation, has emerged as a key player in providing organizations with the tools they need to safeguard their assets and operations.

Since its inception in 1993, the Taiwan Excellence Award, established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, has been instrumental in bringing the brands that exert a substantial impact on global sectors to the forefront. Each year, meticulously selected brands undergoa comprehensive assessment, evaluating four key dimensions: "R&D," "Design," "Quality," and "Marketing." This process identifies exceptional products that embody both the "Made in Taiwan" ethos and exceptional "Innovative Value." Winning products are used by the government to create an image of Taiwanese businesses worldwide.

When it comes to cloud identity WebComm’s OETH Cloud Identity offers a cutting-edge solution that addresses the primary concerns of data security and ensures secure accessto company systemsand applications. Utilizing mobile devices for biometrics, multi-factor and passwordless authentication to access various enterprise servicessuch as VPN/VDI, Windows/Linux OS without passwords, this solution ensuresinformation security when accessing internally for both the enterprise and remote workers. It also provides exclusive integration services tailored to customer needsand industry attributes. Based on FIDO international strong authentication, it provides cross-platform support for businesses to quickly introduce a flexible identity authentication solution. And

the SaaS version widely supports up to 25 software like Google Workspace, Cisco Webex, etc.

WebComm recently formed a strategic alliancewith Array NetworksIndia, to provide a power-packed that combines WebComm'sFIDO technology with Array's SSL VPN. This instant security upgrade provides secured and flexible password-free remote access. It is easy and hassle-free as it enables users to authenticate through Zero Trust Architecture.

Another product that is providing for the securityneeds of corporations is the FaceMe Platform from CyberLink Corp, anout-of-the-box security and access control solution. It comes with all the featuresrequired for developing facial recognition applications for various scenarios. It enables identity verification, attendance management, and access controlthrough facial recognition, with real-time monitoring and alerts. And, it is also capableof identifying and tracking a person's movements using facial images or physical attributes. It is also integrated with major VMS offerings such as a unified management interface, one-click synchronization with VMS databaseand security cameras, instant alerts, and facial recognition video results tagged for ease of access.

Integrated with an automatic door switch DIDO I/O controller, it also supports both IP cameras and face recognition terminals (FaceMe SDK integrated)to meet different environments. It offers highly accurate facial recognition even when face masks or other protective gear is worn and also comes with multi- person dynamic identification.

In a world where cyber threats and data breaches have become a constant concern, the innovative technology offered by Taiwan Excellence is a beacon of hope for organizations seekingto bolster their security measures. From biometric authentication to cloud-based access management, these solutions address the pressing security challenges of the modern era, providing organizations with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.

Click to know more- https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en

