New Delhi (India), March 3: The indulgence of AI in business skyrocketed its growth, but the fast-paced developing technology also has a threat of breaching your organisation's security. Sachin Dev Duggal believes that AI is already transforming technology, and commercial security solutions should try to incorporate it. AI-enabled modern security technologies can help security personnel identify threats more precisely and respond more quickly to defend their company.

As we speak, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming better. AI is quickly gaining ground in all spheres of global life, from commercial operations to domestic applications. A number of industries, including the internet, software development, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, gaming, smart homes, and many more, are benefiting from AI. But, as technology develops and people use systems and gadgets linked to the internet more often, cyber-attacks also become more frequent and sophisticated. Every other day, you may find articles concerning cyber-attacks and breaches as Sachin Dev Duggal praises AI advancement in every organization to build a strong and secure structure.

As a result, several solutions are being created to protect individuals and organizations from this evil army of online assailants. According to projections, the worldwide cybersecurity industry's size, estimated to be worth $197.36 billion in 2020, would increase by 9.5% between 2021 and 2030 to reach $478.68 billion.

The tech wizard Sachin Dev Duggal suggests that commercial security systems should start to include AI, which is starting to alter technology. Modern security systems with AI capabilities can help security workers identify threats more accurately and respond faster to protect their businesses.

Businesses may utilize AI to help security operators analyze data more efficiently and optimize operations, freeing up staff to focus on more pressing issues that will help them spot abnormalities as they arise.

AI in security systems enables your staff to respond to attacks better and quicker, improving your company's security. “With its learning skills, AI may also be used to automate answers,” says Sachin Dev Duggal. AI may be used to study and gain knowledge from historical data trends. AI frees security professionals to focus on the most crucial problems by automating mundane tasks.

In many instances, AI enables users to carry out necessary tasks more successfully while upholding data security and organizational requirements for the best possible performance. Given that it can be used to analyze both physical and cyber security systems, AI technology may also help with the analysis of mixed data streams.

The efficiency and accuracy of your convergent security system may be significantly impacted by automated reactions and procedures offered by an AI. As more employees choose hybrid schedules, security teams must be more adaptable and available. Teams working in cyber and physical security can profit from AI's efficiency and agility as data and information volumes increase.

According to Sachin Dev Duggal, AI-enhanced security solutions may free up your convergent security staff from pointless duties so they can focus on more crucial tasks by evaluating activity throughout your infrastructure and spotting anomalous behaviour.

For instance, if a delivery person rings the reader's doorbell, the intelligent speech system may route the call to the appropriate person depending on the visitor's comments. Calls may be sent to backup teams or a voicemail service depending on the tenants' availability and door open/close times.

To ensure that your business is secure and operates at its peak performance, AI in security systems may help your staff recognize which areas need immediate attention, produce real-time warnings, and increase productivity. Specify the words of Sachin Dev Duggal, and AI is one sole property of your business that strengthens your business from the core, be it decision-making, enhancing user experience, increasing sales growth or building up a strong security system.

