SELECTED HOMME Partners with DPIFF Awards 2024 to Celebrate Excellence in Cinema and Fashion

This partnership between SELECTED HOMME and Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival represents a significant landmark in the fusion of entertainment and fashion, bringing these two worlds together to deliver a unique experience for consumers



Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The stage is set for the grand celebration of India's cinematic heritage as the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) prepares for its annual awards ceremony. Proudly co-powered by SELECTED HOMME, a global leader in fashion, once again DPIFF will pay tribute to the stalwarts of the entertainment and film industry while commemorating the legacy of the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

The annual award ceremony will pay homage to the Entertainment and Film Industry in India and will take place on 20th February, 2024 in Mumbai with the presence of celebrities, media personnel, government delegates, and renowned personalities from the industry.

"Embracing the essence of timeless grace, SELECTED HOMME is honored to join hands with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, supported by Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. This partnership symbolizes our deep-rooted commitment to celebrating not just the cinematic brilliance but the enduring spirit of creativity that resonates with SELECTED HOMME. Together with the luminaries of the film industry, we honor the narratives that shape our cultural landscape and inspire generations," Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head, BESTSELLER India.

Anil Mishra, Managing Director of DPIFF, commented on the association, stating, “The alliance between SELECTED HOMME and DPIFF represents a remarkable fusion of style and storytelling. This partnership symbolizes the harmonious blend of fashion and cinema, uniting two worlds that share a deep passion for creativity and self-expression. Together, we aim to unravel a narrative where every outfit becomes a character, every wardrobe a story. We're thrilled to embark on this journey with SELECTED HOMME, promising our audience not just exquisite garments, but a curated lifestyle where fashion and film intertwine, offering endless possibilities. Welcome to an era where your clothing choices become part of the narrative, and together, we redefine the essence of style."

DPIFF, an esteemed platform that pays homage to Dadasaheb Phalke, the visionary behind Indian cinema, aims to recognize outstanding achievements in the film industry. SELECTED HOMME's involvement as a co-powered by partner aligns the brand with the rich legacy of Indian cinema while showcasing its dedication to providing contemporary, sophisticated fashion choices for the modern man. The association also acknowledges the shared values of innovation, excellence, and the pursuit of perfection in both the fashion and film industries.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 will embark on an exhilarating cinematic journey. This occasion is set to delve into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema, from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony provides a distinguished platform dedicated to celebrating the diverse tapestry of India. It is a night of opulence and celebration, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces this land. The awards night serve as a respectful homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the great Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

In a splendid celebration of excellence, the ceremony will pay tribute to the artistic accomplishments in the world of cinema, recognizing the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts exhibited throughout the year 2023. DPIFF will extend its recognition to three exceptional domains: the Indian Film Industry, the Indian Television Industry, and the International Film Fraternity, all coming together under one roof.

DPIFF endeavours to recognize and celebrate individuals in the film industry who have exhibited an unwavering dedication and exceptional potential through their tireless endeavours. The objective is to cultivate and support the worlds of both cinema and television by promoting education and fostering cross-cultural understanding. DPIFF firmly upholds the belief that the art of filmmaking, encompassing TV series as well, stands as a potent instrument capable of bringing together diverse cultures and illuminating the common human experience.

About SELECTED HOMME

Based in Denmark, SELECTED HOMME is an international brand for men, providing modern consumers a unique offering of style and craftmanship at an attractive price point. We always strive to add an edgy touch to our progressive styles and aim to offer collections that can be the base to any wardrobe, always in sync with the current tendencies. We aim for quality over quantity, which is why sustainability is a main focus for us. Every collection should be more sustainable than the last. This underlines the responsibility we take for our future environmental footprint. With SELECTED you are never out of style but have a quality that is built to last. SELECTED India currently has 23 stores and 127 shop-in-shops spread across the country. SELECTED is available online with www.selectedhomme.in and present with leading online partners.

About Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema. It is India’s only independent international film festival, with a mission to celebrate the work of aspiring, young, independent & professional filmmakers. The aim is to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema.

