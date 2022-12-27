Sennheiser — shaping the future of professional audio through sustainable growth

Shaping the future of the audio world and creating unique sound experiences for customer, Sennheiser has stood strong for more than 75 years in the industry. After 50 years, the audio specialist is now once again concentrating fully on the professional business. Leading the way for its three business units, Pro Audio, Neumann.Berlin & Business Communications Mr. Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager at Sennheiser India shares his views on brands strong position as a provider of pro audio solutions in the country.

Sonova has recently acquired Sennheiser’s Consumer Segment business. How has that affected the Professional Segment industry in India and worldwide?With the partnership of Sennheiser’s Consumer Business with Sonova, we are concentrating our strengths and resources on the Pro-Audio, Business Communications and Neumann business areas. In pro audio, with a focus on digital services & products, we intend to further strengthen our position in the global market. In Business Communications, we will greatly expand our product portfolio in the coming years. Our goal is to be present with our products in majority of the meeting rooms and lecture halls around the world. Neumann, with its legendary products, is already one of the world’s best-known brands for studio-grade audio solutions. We have been working towards launching more Neumann experience centers across India and expand our product portfolio across monitors, headphones, and microphones. Further we have also acquired Merging Technologies to Reinforce our growth strategy for Neumann. The collaboration opens new opportunities as both Sennheiser, and Neumann share a passion for excellence and a commitment to always set new standards in audio.

What is brand’s strategy to maintain its leading position in the industry?We have been growing much-above the market growth rate and aim to further expand our position in the market by successively extending our business areas. Our customers in India today are more aware and are willing to invest in technologies that gives them an edge. Hence, one of our key strategies is to educate our customers and make them more aware about the premium audio technologies. We are also working very closely with our partners and customers to be even closer to the market. This is where we leverage all our knowledge and extensive expertise as one of the world's leading companies in the audio industry. As a family-owned company, we want to grow sustainably through our own efforts. To achieve this, we are investing significantly in our three business units.

On a global scale of business, where does India stand? How much percentage of business does it contribute to?The Professional Segment of Sennheiser has shown growth y-o-y. We are now amongst the top 3 in the APAC region. This is the testimony to the fact that we always understand the needs of our customers and cater to those needs by providing efficient solutions.

What, according to you, is the recent biggest game-changing moment in the industry?According to me the biggest game-changing moment in the industry has been the rise of content creators and the acceptance of premium audio products to enhance the quality for delivering the content, which has increased the demand of our professional products in the Indian market. Pandemic phase was challenging for the whole industry but came up with a lot of opportunities as well, wherein we also launched products as per the consumer demands to take a leap in the industry.

How is Sennheiser evolving to cater to the dynamic customer needs in the professional audio industryThe major shift which we have witnessed post pandemic is from Analog to Digital. As one of the world’s leading producers of audio technology, Sennheiser has aimed for decades to provide up-to-date audio solutions.

Sennheiser has always been at the forefront of shaping the future of audio. We have introduced some clutter breaking technology to cater to the changing preferences of the consumers. One of the key product that we launched this year under the Business communication segment was TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker, the ultimate audio solution optimized for mid-sized Microsoft Teams Rooms for up to 10 people. It is designed specifically to give teams a whole new way to collaborate in hybrid meetings: smart, focused, inclusive and as if everyone is in one place. Additionally, we launched a lot of premium products under our Neumann and Professional Audio segment in 2022 like Neumann NDH-30, Neumann TLM 102 white, Neumann KH 150 studio monitor, Sennheiser HD400 PRO, EW-DX, MKE200 Mobile kit, Sennheiser XS LAV and many more.

How was the year 2022 for the brand? How has been the response from the Indian market?2022 has been immensely successful India is one of the key markets for Sennheiser as consumers here are evolving and are at par with global counterparts. 2022 has been a successful year for us and we look forward to growing at the same pace in the coming years. We are blessed to be working with the best team & partners in the industry with a one-point focus of providing the best experience to our customers. This year we focused our energies on studying the market trends and then expanded our product portfolio across all the three business segments – Pro audio, Neumann, and Business Communication.

Additionally, we have seen quite an encouraging growth in tier 2 and tier 3 cities with the increase in level of awareness of the customers. They are well-informed, demand high quality and strong after sales support which very well resonates with Sennheiser’s approach. This has helped us solidify our stance in the market.

What are your plans for the next year? Any key launches planned?We aim to successfully extend our business areas and grow at a quicker rate to expand our position in the global market. Sennheiser has been a part of the Pro audio community for more than 75 years and has become synonymous to offering its customers with premium audio experiences with products par excellence. We continue to work closely with our customers, be it creators, musicians, or sound engineers to ensure that we are catering to their evolving demands with products that create new benchmarks in the audio industry.

We have been continuously expanding our product portfolio across pro audio, Bizcom and Neumann product segments. For our pro audio business, we recently expanded the Evolution Wireless Digital family with the launch of EW-DX. The new microphone system is aimed to simplify professional workflows by utilizing refined technologies to deliver a digital UHF system that can be scaled with ease. We have also recently launched the Neumann TLM 102 diaphragm microphone in a white-coloured variant. The White Edition of the microphone comes as a studio set with a shock mount that matches the microphone’s glossy white finish.

