Sequoia India & Southeast Asia Is Now Peak XV Partners

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Peak XV Partners will operate as a fully independent firm

The firm will continue to back ambitious founders in India, Southeast Asia and beyond from its current funds which include USD 2.5 billion (INR 20,000 crore) of uninvested capital

Sequoia India & Southeast Asia, the largest venture capital firm in the region which manages over USD 9.2 billion across 13 funds, will now be known as Peak XV Partners*globally. The rebranding has come after Sequoia Capital (US/Europe), Sequoia China and Sequoia India & Southeast Asia have decided to become independent firms with distinct brands. Peak XV was the original name given to Mount Everest and symbolises the relentless pursuit of audacious goals by founders.Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners said, “It’s a new beginning for us as Peak XV Partners, but unlike most beginnings, this is an opportunity for us to build on top of the foundation laid over the last 17 years.Our firm will continue to be managed by the present leadership team and will continue to invest from the most recently raised set of funds focused on India and Southeast Asia.”

Senior Leaders - L to R: Rajan Anandan, Mohit Bhatnagar, Shailendra Singh, GV Ravishankar

Since inception, Sequoia Capital (US/Europe), Sequoia China and Sequoia India/SEA have been built as separate businesses with independent investment decision making. Over the years, the strategies for each business have diverged and the scale and market leadership across different geographies has started to result in brand confusion and portfolio conflict. This has led the leaders of each business to collectively decide to move to fully independent partnerships with distinct brands, in order to serve founders and Limited Partners in the best manner.“We are seeing companies emerge from every region with global ambitions. The flexibility that comes with the new structure will open up an unbounded global opportunity and help create more value for our founders and LPs,” Singh said.

Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners

Over the last 17 years, Sequoia India & SEA has raised 13 funds, invested in over 400 startups, with 50+ companies valued at USD 1 billion and above. The portfolio has seen 19 IPOs and multiple successful M&As resulting in USD 4.5 billion of realized exits so far. The investment team is led by 11 Managing Directors with an average tenure of over 12 years at the firm.Peak XV Partners will continue to invest across stages (seed, venture, growth) and sectors like SaaS, AI, developer tools, cyber security, cloud infrastructure, climate tech, fintech, healthtech and consumer. The firm will further strengthen its unique and industry-leading programs like Surge and Spark that have been very well received by founders.The firm remains committed as ever to help audacious founders build iconic companies that can be regional and global category leaders.*Pronounced Peak Fifteen

About Peak XV PartnersPeak XV Partners*, previously known as Sequoia Capital India & Southeast Asia, is a leading venture capital and growth investing firm focused on India, Southeast Asia and beyond. The firm is committed to helping audacious founders build iconic companies that can be regional and global category leaders across SaaS, AI, developer tools, cyber security, cloud infrastructure, climate tech, fintech, healthtech and consumer sectors.Over the last 17 years in the region, Peak XV Partners has raised USD 9.2 billion across 13 funds and invested in over 400 companies, with 50+ companies valued at USD 1 billion and above, and 40 companies that have achieved revenues of over USD 100 million. The portfolio also includes 19 IPOs and multiple successful M&As resulting in USD 4.5 billion of realized exits so far.For more information on Peak XV Partners, visit www.peakxv.com

Media Contact Details

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Peak XV Partners, PR.IndiaSEA@sequoiacap.com;PR@peakxv.com, +91-9899888667; Ushma Jhaveri, Peak XV Partners, PR.IndiaSEA@sequoiacap.com;PR@peakxv.com, +91-9916808664; Lara Kanga, Peak XV Partners, PR.IndiaSEA@sequoiacap.com;PR@peakxv.com, +65 8650 5983; Oeindrila Biswas, Avian WE, oeindrila@avianwe.com, +91-8447776880

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.