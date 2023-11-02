News / Brand Stories / Servify Expands its Portfolio by Adding New Product Categories in India

Published on Nov 02, 2023 05:36 PM IST

Leading Consumer Brands such as Eureka Forbes, Panasonic, Harman, TCL onboarded

ByHT Brand Studio

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Servify, a leading global provider of product protection, trade-in, and affordability solutions for top OEMs, today announced its partnership with a few more consumer brands such as Eureka Forbes, Panasonic, Harman and TCL to empower their Extended Care and Product Protection programs in India.

Eureka Forbes’ Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) will provide coverage for Water Purifiers of the brand, while Panasonic Extended Warranty will cover Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, and Microwaves sold by Panasonic in India. Harman Secure is designed to cover Bluetooth Speakers, Soundbars, and Headphones manufactured or sold by Harman in India, and TCL Care covers a broad range of TCL Smart TVs. All these are currently available or soon to go-live online before taking them offline.

“We’re excited to add these marquee brands in the home appliances and consumer electronics space to our portfolio,” said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify. “We are proud of our incredible growth from the inception where we focused mainly on smartphones, but now catering to over 100 product categories of over 75 top brands.”

With its reach in multiple countries across the globe and partnership with over 75 brands, Servify further expands to new CE and HA categories, and is poised to meet the growing need for brand-authorised worry-free product care services.

About Servify
Servify integrates multiple OEM Brands and their sales and service ecosystem through its product lifecycle management platform, to deliver great after-sales service experience. Started in 2015, India Headquartered Servify has spread its reach in multiple countries across the globe, partnering with over 75 brands including top mobile device brands, retailers, distributors, insurers, service providers, and carriers. The Servify platform processes millions of transactions monthly, with 300k Platform users spread across retailers, service centres, contact centres, and administration teams worldwide serving millions of consumers.

Additional information on Servify is available at www.servify.tech

Media Contact Details

Debapriya Ghosh Biswas (Senior Director, Marketing), Servify, debapriya.g@servify.tech, +91-9833086156

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

