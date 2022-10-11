Servify Launches Protect+ with AppleCare Services in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Mumbai based Servify launches a comprehensive product protection plan called Protect+ with AppleCare Services, tailored for Apple customers in India. The plan safeguards customers’ products against various different kinds of accidental damages and mechanical failures through unlimited repairs or replacements worldwide. It is available for all Apple products, including the latest iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). Customers buying this Plan get priority access to Apple Support and certified repairs or replacements at Apple Authorised Service Providers across the world as often as they need during the tenure of the Plan. In addition, the Plan covers accessories included with the product at time of purchase. Plans for iPhone and iPad include complimentary iCloud+ with 50GB storage, which is a first of its kind. “At Servify, we understand the consumers’ need to be always connected; hence, Protect+ with AppleCare Services comes with same-day screen repair for iPhone in most metropolitan areas worldwide. In addition, pick-up & delivery and onsite support are also available for eligible products making the process seamless and hassle-free,” said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify. Protect+ with AppleCare Services is available at a starting price of INR 4,999#, offering one-year coverage for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod, and two-year coverage for Mac, Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, and Apple TV. It can be purchased with the device or within 60 days of the device purchase from all Apple Authorised Resellers (online and offline). In addition, No Cost EMI schemes are also available through leading financial partners.*All plans of Protect+ with AppleCare Services currently include 2 incidents of accidental damage from handling which will be upgraded to unlimited claims for existing and new customers by mid-October.#For iPhone SE modelsAbout ServifyServify, which started its journey in India, has increasingly gained adoption in North America, the European Union, the UK, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other GCC countries. Employing more than 700 people globally, Servify has partnered with over 75 top brands, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, HP, vivo, realme, Nokia, Etisalat, Croma, Walmart, Reliance Retail, Amazon, Flipkart, amongst others. Additional information about Servify is available at https://servify.techAdditional information about Protect+ with AppleCare Services is available at https://protectplus.store

