Servify Secures SOC 2 Type II Certification

Servify, a global product lifecycle management platform, has successfully received the internationally acclaimed System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II certification. This achievement reflects Servify’s commitment to the highest levels of data compliance and security. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type II report on Servify, verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. It provides a thorough review of how Servify’s internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process both partner and it’s users’ data, along with confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. Servify passed the audit evaluation in less than three months, solidifying its pledge towards data compliance and security. The audit was conducted independently by one of the Big 4 auditing firms. "We have been committed to maintaining the highest security standards and this is fundamentally aligned with our vision in terms of what we want to do for consumers. As we scale rapidly, we are poised to protect all clients and their consumer data stored through security best practices. Securing SOC 2 Type II certification further solidifies Servify’s vision of enabling secure and genuine after-sales services for top brands around the world,” said Seema Sharma, Head of Information Security & Data Privacy, Servify.About Servify Servify runs a Product Lifecycle Management Platform for top OEMs globally, helping their consumers buy products affordably, protect their products during usage and/or extend coverage, and help seamlessly exchange/upgrade during the end of life. Started in 2015, India Headquartered Servify works with over 50 top global OEMs such as Apple, Samsung, HP, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi etc in multiple geographies as their partner enabling these services in a white-labelled offering. The Servify platform processes more than 3 million transactions monthly, with 250k+ Platform users spread across retailers, service centres, contact centres and administration teams worldwide serving millions of consumers. Additional information on Servify is available at www.servify.tech

Media Contact Details

Debapriya Ghosh Biswas (Director - Marketing), Servify, debapriya.g@servify.tech, +91-9833086156; Rethu Panicker (Senior Manager - Corporate Communications), Servify, rethu.p@servify.tech, +91-9867181043

