Servosys welcomes Punit Jain as CEO, strengthening its Vision towards Digital Transformation Excellence

New Delhi (India), February 27: Servosys Solutions, a trusted player in Business Process Management (BPM), Work flow Automation and Enterprise-wide Document Management Solutions (DMS) Digital Excellence, announces the appointment of Mr. Punit Jain as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Punit brings over more than three decades of transformative leadership experience in the IT industry. Having earned his engineering degree from IIT-Bombay and an MBA from IIM-Bangalore, Punit comes with a clear vision of putting customers at the core of innovation.

Prior to joining Servosys, Punit grew Nelito (a Tata group company) into a leader in its space of banking and financial services. Also, during his stint at Newgen Software, Punit was the key force driving Sales & Marketing to making Newgen a global player in Business Process Management and Document Management space.

In his new role as CEO, Punit will focus on delivering Digital excellence to Servosys’ customers across Banking, Financial Services and Insurance and spearhead company’s growth across the globe.

Ajay Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Servosys Solutions, expressed his vision behind scaling-up the leadership, saying, " Servosys is continuously growing in India with good pace. Now, to take our innovative-solutions to International markets we have Punit with us as CEO; to drive this journey towards a bigger success. With his industry-proven leadership, Punit brings the qualities which Servosys needs for its multi-fold growth across the globe. I am confident to seeing Punit driving our vision globally and creating the un-matched value for our customers across the industries.”

Ajay further emphasized company’s focus for 2024, as Servosys aims to broaden its global footprints to Middle East and other international markets. This strategic move aligns with the company's commitment to delivering its innovative solutions in global markets.

Punit Jain, CEO, Servosys Solutions

Beyond transformation of Lending and other journeys of banking, financial services and insurance players; Servosys seeks to offer its cutting-edge solutions accessible to other industries. To provide further insight into this transformative journey, Mr. Punit Jain states, “ Servosys is set to make significant strides in 2024. And, I am honored to lead a company with such a clear vision. Building on the momentum, we will strategically expand our global presence. Additionally, we are dedicated to making our robust solutions accessible to diverse industries across the globe. Together, we embark on a journey of global growth and transformative impact.”

Under the visionary leadership at Servosys, a new era is on the horizon—a revolution fueled by a strategic blend of innovation, customer-centricity, and extensive growth. Positioned at the forefront of the rapidly evolving digital landscape, Servosys is not just anticipating change; it's orchestrating a transformative journey that promises to redefine the future of BFSI industry.

About Servosys: Servosys Solutions, is an Indian IT Product company having its products for Business Process Management (BPM), Document Management, Web Scanning and Mobile Imaging. The company leverages its Low-code BPM platform architecture to provide end-to-end workflow management solutions to leading banks, financial services and insurance players in India & Middle East with vision to gain customer presence in APAC and other international markets.

For more information on Servosys, reach out at www.servosys.com .

For solution inquiries, email at inquiry@servosys.com.

