Set to Break ceilings - The Topknot Salon Announced Launch In Aashiyana

With its new launch announcement, The Top Knot gears up to expand its horizons and sway the up-and-coming region with its luxe self-care and grooming services. The women-led luxury salon is the most prestigious and domestically acclaimed amongst a galaxy of salons in Lucknow and Kanpur. It is confidently on its course to revolutionizing the salon industry as it upsurges from tier 2 cities to establish its foot in tier 1 cities.

The Mastheads

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The unisex salon brand is a rising star as a beauty and wellness conglomerate. It is founded and directed in 2020 by Mrs. Shama Vig, a skin care and nutrition expert with hefty experience, and her daughter Ms. Sneha Charan, the most seasoned and renowned beauty expert in Lucknow. These women have challenged the patriarchal notions associated with entrepreneurship and built a name for themselves in the very heart of the city. The Top Knot Salon is synonymous with providing top-quality luxury salon services.

“With The Top Knot salons, my aim is to address two problems in the industry – firstly, to offer all services under one roof so that the customer doesn’t have to go to different places for different grooming services. And secondly, to create a salon that doesn’t feel like one. I want my customers to feel comfortable, cozy, pampered, and happy when they are here”, says Sneha Charan, Founder of The Top Knot. The new salon in Ashiyana is designed on the same lines. It’s an easy stop for expert salon services delivered in an aesthetic ambiance.

What Services Do They Offer?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their expertise ranges from essential grooming services to special high-end skin aesthetics including hydra facials, PRP treatments, Meso, Laser, Botox, and fillers with the technical expertise of trusted dermatologists. Their deluxe skin treatments and ultra-nourishing face treatments are known to be the best and most unique in Lucknow.

With the opening up of the new branch, the zeal to welcome customers in the same capacity is on the high! Anyone who knows this salon would agree that TTK delivers what it promises. Their seasoned stylists and technicians with exemplary skills and expertise become clients’ go-to persons for all grooming tips.

The Ashiyana salon follows the same cue. Their most vouched-for bespoke bridal services are also to remain intact at the new location. With the wedding season closing in and anticipated bridal overbookings, The Top Knot is opening its bridal bookings in advance for all the locations across Lucknow and Kanpur.

What’s The News On The Top Knot Make-up and Beauty Academy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Top Knot also runs a makeup and beauty academy for budding artists of all levels, from beginner to professional. A sophisticated range of specialized courses to choose from, these courses are designed to hone the skills of the artists to perfection.

They cater to the different levels of learning, from crash courses to self-grooming courses, to advanced and intensive professional hair and makeup courses, along with a range of internship opportunities for the learning students to help build a strong and promising portfolio in their journey to become industry professionals.

“I love everything natural and hence have taken special care to provide only the most natural and organic products to my customers through our retail section,” says Sneha. Adopting well-researched skin and hair treatments, Sneha ensures the goodness of organic and natural products for lasting skin and hair health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She understands the pressure of living in stressful times. Hence, her objectives are directed toward providing an opportunity for self-care and healing. Sneha considers salon time as a therapeutic affair of personal luxury as well as a community experience to make one reconnect with themselves. Therefore, she is determined to take the salon experience to new heights and assure its necessity among individuals of all ages caught up in fast-paced lifestyles.

An Experience You Must Try

The Top Knot Salon, Gomti Nagar has proven to be an addictive zenith of luxury, pleasure, and retreat. There is much excitement and anticipation fizzing up amongst the Lucknowees about the launch of The Top Knot Salon, Aashiyana location.

This winter, head over to their new branch and cleanse the stress out of your system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.