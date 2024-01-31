Setting New Standards: Gurgaon’s Leading Martech Company Debuts Its Ultra-Modern HQ

Since its inception in 2014, Adsparkx has been a trailblazer in the martech world. Today, the company proudly announces a significant milestone – the inauguration of its brand new 13000 sq ft. office space in Gurugram. This move signifies Adsparkx's unwavering commitment to progress and innovation, marking a colossal leap from its humble beginnings in a garage.

New Beginnings

The founders, Vipul and Nipun Taneja embraced deep family values during the inauguration, with their grandparents cutting the ribbon. Adsparkx's respect for tradition was evident in the Havan and Puja held, infusing positivity into the new workspace. This marks not just a physical move but a meaningful start to a new chapter for the entire Adsparkx team.

In a deeply touching showcase of innovative design and an unwavering commitment to cultivating a profound sense of belonging, the Sparkians proudly unveiled their new office space doors. The emotional response from every team member left founders Vipul and Nipun Taneja profoundly moved, witnessing the realization of a collective dream.

The Adsparkx team, known for their creativity, added a distinctive and heartwarming touch to the office ambiance with the introduction of a Wish Tree, elevating the atmosphere to one of unparalleled charm which was adorned with messages reflecting the team's spirit, telling stories of dedication and passion:

"I've been part of the Adsparkx journey for an extended period, and today, on the 9th anniversary of the company, the sensation mirrors that of witnessing your baby taking giant leaps towards development."

Another heartfelt note resonates, “For me, Adsparkx is not just an organization where I work; it's an emotion to cherish, a home where I belong, and a positive force that propels me each day! Here's to embracing the joy of every coming day!”

The fervor and fesitivities

During the inauguration, one of the founders & CEO, Vipul Taneja, expressed, “It’s a beautiful feeling as we have been working on this for almost 9 years now. Not only that, but this project took us almost 8 months to look for a place, and finalize the design, and I am so happy with the way it has turned out. We will create good stuff, magic, and more in this space”.

In the heart of Adsparkx's new office, founders Vipul and Nipun Taneja have carefully crafted a workspace for Sparkians that seamlessly blends comfort, efficiency, and well-being.

Nipun Taneja, Director at Adsparkx, added,“When we came to finalize the place we liked it so much that we ended up buying it. And right from the inception of the place to what it is today, it is so much different. I congratulate everyone, as all of us have worked hard for it. This marks the beginning of a journey filled with endless opportunities and milestones waiting to unfold.”

The team of Adsparkx has always believed in sharing joy, enjoyment, and love. That’s the reason, the mega gala wasn’t complete without a bit of song and dance. The celebration, complete with song and dance, resonated with Adsparkx's ethos of sharing joy and happiness.

A Space to Spark Productivity and Efficiency

In the heart of Adsparkx's new office, founders Vipul and Nipun Taneja have carefully crafted a workspace for Sparkians that seamlessly blends comfort, efficiency, and well-being. With a focus on the principle "you don't build a business, you build people, and then people build the business", every corner is designed for maximum productivity and creativity. From cozy meeting rooms to private calling booths, each space is optimized to ensure a pleasant and effective work environment. The founders' thoughtful approach not only makes working from the office enjoyable but also enhances the team's focus, resulting in a vibrant atmosphere that fuels innovation and business growth.

The Maestro: Shagun Dhiman

The Adsparkx HQ is more than a masterpiece; it's a dream realized, all thanks to the visionary architect Shagun Dhiman! As a close friend to founders Vipul and Nipun Taneja, Shagun brilliantly brought their dreams to life, blending creativity with innovation and emotion. She envisioned what Vipul and Nipun Taneja had in mind and creatively translated their dreams into reality. Shagun was extremely excited to work on this project and became quite emotional on the day of the celebration. Touched by the Sparkians' reaction, she shared that the journey of designing the space became truly fulfilling when she saw how the team appreciated it.

The Path Ahead

Designed with a perfect blend of creativity, functionality, and space efficiency, the AdSparkx headquarters stands as a source of pride for the dynamic Founder Brother-Duo, and the entire team. Witnessing Sparkians navigate their work with satisfaction and comfort adds to the fulfillment. As this new space becomes the epicenter of creativity and innovation, it propels AdSparkx to new heights. Reflecting on the journey so far, the shift to this new workspace marks a milestone in itself, and the anticipation of how AdSparkx will 'RISE' to new achievements is truly exciting. Here's to the continued journey of growth and success!

About AdSparkx

Operating globally, from offices based in Gurgaon, Singapore, and the US, Adsparkx helps unlock the full potential of businesses with its diligent workforce, catering to clients in more than 25 countries across the world. Through tailor-made growth strategies including native advertising, branding, e-commerce, lead generation, and programmatic media buying, Adsparkx has shaped the success stories of more than two hundred brands across the world. With more than thirty million dollars worth of ad spends handled yearly, the Adsparkx clientele includes brands like Assurance IQ, Booking.com, vCommission, and many more.

