Setting up for Success: How Cranfield School of Management Empowers Graduates

New Delhi (India), March 22: Career prospects and earning potential are crucial factors in determining students’ choices of where to study, but the importance of a nurturing and enriching academic environment is also key. Cranfield School of Management, located at the prestigious Cranfield University in the UK, combines both rigorous and personalised education along with unparalleled industry partnerships and networks, which means their graduates excel in their chosen paths.

The small class sizes at Cranfield School of Management bring high contact time with academics, foster meaningful collaborations and provide a distinctive and engaging learning experience for our students. They also benefit from lifelong access to Cranfield’s vast alumni network – connecting them with influential professional and global opportunities across 173 countries.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The result of this is a remarkable employment rate for their graduates, and high-ranking accolades for career progression. Cranfield is recognised by The Center for World University Rankings as 8th in the UK for employability, and their MBA has been placed in the top 10 in Europe for career progression and value for money. Their MBA ranking has also placed them in the top five in the UK for salary outcomes, and The School of Management is also ranked in the top 10 UK business schools.

What’s more, as a triple-accredited institution and a top-ranking UK business school, Cranfield offers prestige that sets its students apart as well as a mature and professional atmosphere in which to study. The Cranfield campus is set in the English countryside, providing a safe and tranquil environment but with fast connections to London, Birmingham, Oxford and Cambridge - meaning students can enjoy the best of both worlds.

“The hardworking and determined nature of Indian students means that they excel at Cranfield as they benefit from our personalised learning and make the most of the opportunities that our networks provide,” said Professor David Oglethorpe, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the School of Management during a recent visit to India visiting Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Delhi.

“For international students, pursuing either an MBA or MSc at Cranfield helps establish a foothold in a dynamic global talent ecosystem. The UK is an attractive destination and the European marketplace beckons, opening doors to cross-border collaborations and ventures. The opportunities with a Cranfield qualification really are limitless.”

Career prospects and professional growth

The post-study work visa is also a key consideration for international students. It opens doors to employment opportunities in the UK, allowing graduates to earn good salaries and build a solid foundation for their careers. Cranfield School of Management recognises its pivotal role in shaping students' futures and is supporting students throughout their journey.

Choosing the right business school is an investment in your future. Cranfield is dedicated to providing you with the knowledge, skills and network necessary to achieve your professional aspirations. They go beyond simply producing graduates; they empower individuals to become the future leaders of the global business landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.