SHAHRUKH KHAN ENDORSES GODREJ MAGIC BODYWASH, THAT USES LESS PLASTIC and ENERGY

In line with its value of ‘Putting Planet before Profits’, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), unveiled Godrej Magic Bodywash, India’s first ready-to-mix bodywash at just INR.45. This innovation encourages the habit of reuse and reduce wastage, thereby, empowering people to make sustainable choice for their daily life activities.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Godrej Magic Bodywash and will feature in a mass awareness campaign. Godrej Magic Bodywash, with its ready-to-mix format, is a solution to environmental concerns as well as consumer challenges.

India generates 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually. Due to high water content of skin and body products, tonnes of water is shipped before production and makes the finished product heavier while it is transported. Godrej Magic Bodywash requires just 16% of the plastic in packaging and only 19% of the energy to manufacture as compared to a regular bodywash, and just 10% of the total energy required to make a soap bar. Since the gel-based sachets are small and light, more sachets can be transported in every truck, leading to 44% lesser diesel consumption resulting in 44% lower carbon emissions as compared to transporting a regular bodywash.

From a consumer perspective, they prefer upgrading to a bodywash from a soap, but steep prices pose as the biggest barrier. Godrej Magic Bodywash is available in a single gel sachet and in a combi-pack comprising a bottle and gel sachet. The sachet is priced at INR 45 while the combi pack (bottle + gel sachet) is for INR 65. This product is as affordable as a soap. This product come in 2 variants - Lavender and Honey Jasmine.

Commenting on this launch, Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “Sustainability is core to our strategy. In doing so, we are committed to make amazing quality products at accessible price points. Our ready-to-mix Godrej Magic Bodywash, is a great example of how we have reduced plastic, water usage, and transportation costs. With this bodywash at just INR 45, we are offering consumers a bodywash as reasonable as a soap. We are pleased to announce Shah Rukh Khan as the face of Godrej Magic Bodywash. We roped in a celebrity for this product to ensure we create awareness around plastic pollution, carbon footprint and upgrade bathing experience of soap users.”

He further added, “I believe that Godrej Magic and other pioneering environmental innovations coming out of India with a green discount and not a green premium, are the future. We are pledging INR 100 crore to be spent over the next 3 years towards mass awareness initiatives endorsing the message of environment-conscious lifestyle along with social initiatives.”

Commenting on his appointment as brand ambassador of the bodywash, actor Shah Rukh Khan, said, “It’s an innovative product designed intelligently to support an environment-conscious lifestyle and is almost magic! It’s a simple and an effective idea that will help reduce plastic wastage and energy consumption. I am proud to endorse it and feel sustainability is a life choice and anyone can adopt it in the smallest of ways”.

Godrej Magic Bodywash infused with delightful fragrances of Lavender and Honey Jasmine, rejuvenates skin and body to keep you fresh all day long. Add water to the bottle, pour the gel in it and shake for vigorously for 1-2min. From a single gel sachet, it can make 200 ml of Godrej Magic Bodywash.

Godrej Magic, from the house of GCPL, is a ready-to-mix brand. In 2018, under the ‘Magic’ portfolio, India’s first power-to-liquid handwash - Godrej Magic Handwash was launched. Expanding the range, Godrej Magic Bodywash, is the second addition to the Magic range. Along with building the ready-to-mix category, this launch reiterates GCPL’s commitment towards sustainability and inspiring consumers to opt for planet-friendly products.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.