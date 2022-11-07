Shaikha Jawaher Khalifa, Middle-East Entrepreneur Plans to Enter Indian Market

Shaikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, a Bahrain royal based in the United Arab Emirates is already an established woman business leader and a philanthropist known for her contribution to the field of women empowerment and other socially relevant issues. She is the changemaker who leads by setting the example to the rest of the world that if an affluent young woman like her can decide and make a unique identity nothing should stop them to pursue their dream. HH Shaikha Jawaher Al khalifa is one of the youngest woman entrepreneurs who has made her specific place in the corporate world with multiple ventures in domains like Commodity trading, Real Estate Investment Footwear, Marketing,& Advertising Oil & Gas, etc. The power woman from the middle-east now plans to enter the Indian market and join hands with entrepreneurs and the business fraternity here.

HH Shaikha Jawaher Khalifa has recently launched her holding company Green Aventurine Holding. It is an Integrated Investment Management Conglomerate that has nearly 13 assets across a range of brands, including LG Diamonds, Real Estate, Commodity Trade, Footwear, Citizenship by Investment Programs, and eCommerce. The Company plans to make its presence in the markets across the GCC regions and serve as a regional intermediary to cross-border investment management requirements. The company has recently appointed 2 highly efficient and experienced executives Shahzad Faisal as the CEO and Vivek Malik as its Managing Director. Both have an established professional track record in the investment banking and real estate domains.

HH Shaikha Jawaher Khalifa has shown her keen interest in entering the Indian markets by launching her footwear brand in India and her real estate company Executive Realty UAE. She is also looking to partner up with Indian brands to bring them to UAE & GCC . She understands the immense talent and growth opportunities here and wants to leverage them to create a win-win scenario by integrating them with her firm’s expertise. She says “The Indian economy has proved its potential to the world. We have been observing many emerging brands that are performing exceptionally great. We look forward to bringing them to our region as well.” Her executives are in discussion with many talented individuals here regarding franchisee development.

Apart from having a global vision for her firm HH Shaikha Jawaher Khalifa is also a great humanitarian. Women and Children related causes are close to her heart. She has been actively participating in creating awareness about the negative impact of social media platforms on children and advocating restrictive use. She also organized a ‘Book Marathon’ in Sharjah to motivate children to read more. Her company Green Aventurine also gives back to society through various CSR initiatives with a focus on youth development, charity work, women empowerment, and environment-conscious businesses.

Her organization also invests in and supports start-ups with promising business ideas and the potential to grow. She feels that youths have the energy and the ability to bring about positive changes. She has even set up an institute to assist start-ups with space and seed investment and even provides complete support in scaling up their businesses.

Having such a broad vision of business and globally relevant issues shows her potential. She has been iconic and an inspiration for women of today. She has been handling all the success with a great demeanor and a down-to-earth approach.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.