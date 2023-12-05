Shaily Sanghvi's Hollywood Rise: A Filmmaker's Extraordinary Journey

At just twenty-eight years old, Shaily Sanghvi has swiftly emerged as a noteworthy ﬁgure in Hollywood, carving her path as a producer-director. Her acclaimed ﬁlm 'Pirouette' has not only captured hearts but also garnered attention on the international stage, particularly at prestigious ﬁlm festivals.

The buzz surrounding 'Pirouette' reached a crescendo as the ﬁlm secured accolades at various ﬁlm festival circuits. Shaily, with humility and gratitude, reminisces about her ﬁrst award speech at the 'Synergy Film Festival,' where she clinched the Best Film

(Drama) award. "It took me two seconds to stand up and walk to the stage to get my award since I was still in disbelief about my ﬁrst award for the ﬁlm," she candidly shares. Shaily's nomination at the Cannes International Film Festival and a special screening invitation by 'The Great Film Club' add to her growing list of achievements. Reﬂecting on the experience, she says, “It was surreal to see the audience's response to the ﬁlm.”

Hailing from India, Shaily Sanghvi has worked alongside A-list talents such as Sonali Bendre, Sajid Khan, Sunny Deol, director Imtiaz Ali, Mallika Dua, and more. Early in her career, she served as the Creative Associate to the Queen of Television, Ekta Kapoor.

Recalling her tenure at AltBalaji, she contributed to majorly successful shows like 'Bose,' 'Verdict,' 'Dev DD,' and 'Punchbeat.' Additionally, she served as the creative producer for the renowned roadies twins, Raghu and Rajiv's production house, Monozygotic Sol.

However, what sets Shaily apart is not merely her remarkable track record in India but her steadfast commitment to showcasing the brilliance of Indian talent on the global stage. Based in Los Angeles, Shaily has recently dedicated her efforts to two distinct ﬁlms, 'Jasmine Flowers' and 'Pandaal.' Both narratives revolve around Indian characters, presenting diverse and unique perspectives. 'Jasmine Flowers' explores the journey of an elderly Indian widow in LA, yearning for a neighborhood wedding invitation despite societal norms. The ﬁlm challenges stereotypes, with the protagonist's resilience setting it apart. Conversely, 'Pandaal' delves into the life of a female pimp, navigating her journey of revenge after confronting past abuse from one of her clients. The main character, 'Durga,' epitomizes the strength of Indian women who go to great lengths for justice.

Shaily's impressive track record in India has laid a solid foundation for her burgeoning success. Her unwavering belief in the brilliance of Indian talent and her dedication to bringing these stories to a global audience mark her as a trailblazer. Her journey is not just a personal triumph but also a testament to India's rich reservoir of creativity and talent. Her current position in the industry foreshadows her trajectory as a leading ﬁlmmaker in Hollywood, making her journey one that is worth following in the years to come.

