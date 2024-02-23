Shakti Ageless Living & Disease Free Health Conclave 2024: A Beacon for Ageless Living in India

In an era where the quest for longevity and vitality has become paramount, the "Shakti Ageless Living & Disease Free Health Conclave" is poised to illuminate the path to enduring health. Scheduled for the 22nd and 23rd of February 2024, this pioneering event, orchestrated by Select Wellness—a Select Group initiative—is all set to unfold at the scenic Heritage Village Resort and Spa in Manesar, inviting over 200 top corporate executives alongside health aficionados from across the globe.

A Congregation of Wisdom and Wellness

This immersive two-day event will bring together a renowned gathering of longevity experts, Nobel Prize nominees, bestselling authors, and Pulitzer Prize winners, sharing their insights on various aspects of healthy aging.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Attendees will delve into topics such as:

Nutrition and Diet : Explore the impact of dietary choices on lifespan, including the Blue Zone diet and ancient Indian healing traditions.

: Explore the impact of dietary choices on lifespan, including the Blue Zone diet and ancient Indian healing traditions. Physical Activity and Exercise : Learn how to incorporate age-appropriate exercise routines into your daily life.

: Learn how to incorporate age-appropriate exercise routines into your daily life. Genetics and Aging : Understand the role of genetics in longevity and explore anti-aging interventions.

: Understand the role of genetics in longevity and explore anti-aging interventions. Lifestyle and Mind-set : Discover strategies for managing stress, promoting mental well-being, and fostering strong social connections.

: Discover strategies for managing stress, promoting mental well-being, and fostering strong social connections. Medical Advances and Preventive Healthcare : Stay informed about the latest breakthroughs in regenerative medicine, personalised medicine, and disease prevention.

: Stay informed about the latest breakthroughs in regenerative medicine, personalised medicine, and disease prevention. Environmental Factors: Examine the health impact of toxins and explore sustainable living practices.

As Shekhar Sawant, Chief Operating Officer of Select Holiday Resorts Private Limited and General Manager of Heritage Village Resorts & Spa Manesar, eloquently stated, "The pursuit of 'longevity and healthy living' is a timeless human endeavour. Recent advancements in science, medicine, diet, and lifestyle have brought fresh insights into achieving a longer and healthier life. This topic now captivates a global audience, reflecting its universal relevance and growing importance. 'Select Wellness,' an initiative under the aegis of the 'Select Wellness Group,' aims to spread awareness into the science, practices, and habits which are at the core of 'Ageless and Healthy' living.”

Elevating the age-old quest for a healthier, longer life, the conclave seeks to merge groundbreaking scientific advancements with the rich tapestry of Indian healing traditions. This unique synthesis is epitomised in the specially curated healing foods menu, which integrates the nutritional philosophies of the Blue Zone diet with the therapeutic wisdom inherent in Indian dietary practices.

An Experience Crafted for Healing

The Shakti Ageless Living & Disease Free Health Conclave is designed to be an immersive experience that transcends the conventional conference format. Highlights of the event include performances by the renowned Sufi singer Kabul Rishi, aimed at harmonising the soul and body, and an organic healing market showcasing longevity supplements, nutritious foods, and the latest in biohacking technologies.

Heritage Village Resort and Spa, Manesar offers a serene and luxurious backdrop for this significant gathering. The venue perfectly complements the conclave's holistic approach to wellness, providing an ideal setting for learning, rejuvenation, and networking.

Through a blend of keynote addresses, interactive workshops, and panel discussions, the conclave will cover a comprehensive range of topics, from nutrition and exercise to genetics and preventive healthcare. This format is meticulously crafted to furnish participants with actionable insights and practices to foster their own journey towards a life marked by vitality and longevity.

In summary, the Shakti Ageless Living & Disease Free Health Conclave stands as a testament to the timeless pursuit of wellness and longevity. By bridging the chasm between age-old traditions and contemporary scientific research, the event is set to chart a new course for healthy living in India and beyond. As an emblem of innovation in the realm of wellness, it beckons anyone dedicated to nurturing a life replete with health, happiness, and enduring vitality.

Attendees are encouraged to explore Select Wellness' website (https://www.selectgroupwellness.com/) for a deeper insight into the event's offerings.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.