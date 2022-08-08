Shalimar Corp Launches Whispering Woods at Shalimar OneWorld

Lucknow, Shalimar Group, Lucknow’s most trusted real-estate brands, recently launched Shalimar OneWorld 'Whispering Woods' a luxury residential project situated inside the city's most premier township in Gomti Nagar Extension.

Talking about the project, Whole Time Director at Shalimar Group, Mr Khalid Masood said, “ Whispering Woods will quietly usher you into the boutique life in the midst of the urban whirlwind of Lucknow. Nestled within the celebrated Shalimar OneWorld Township, these elevated apartments invite you to a world of privileges and nuances that are carefully designed to delight every member of your family.“

Located on the east side of OneWorld, Whispering Woods is close to everything important, from education to entertainment, everything is just a few minutes away. And while you're in the midst of it all, you are also surrounded on all sides by lush greenery that makes this place feel truly enchanted.

Finally, the core of Whispering Woods is inspired by family living, and the design philosophy aims to enhance that with a careful rendition of features, materials and facilities to create an environment that is truly magical and unparalleled. OneWorld welcomes you to come, witness the magic that is Whispering Woods.

Founded in 1985, Shalimar Group is one of the fastest growing self-reliant real estate players in the country. The company has all the key competencies and in-house resources to deliver a project from its conceptualization to completion. Shalimar is primarily focused on residential and contractual projects. Shalimar Group is a diversified business house headquartered in Lucknow, India, spanning sectors such as residential & commercial real estate, property management, various allied services, civil construction, imports & exports & glass processing. The Company’s residential projects include presidential apartments, villas, row houses, super luxury & luxury apartments, plotted developments and aspirational homes. In all its residential projects, the company lays strong emphasis on environmental management, water harvesting and highest safety standards. On the contractual projects side, the company has constructed a variety of structures for corporations including offices, five star hotels, IT blocks, shopping centers with multiplexes, and club houses. The company work spans over 7.67 mil sq.ft across both commercial and residential spaces and is set to develop an additional 12.67 sq ft in the coming years.

