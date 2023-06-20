Shalimar Corp Unveils Valencia Towers - One of The Tallest Residential Towers in Lucknow

· Brings together sophistication, convenience, and technological advancement in the heart of Lucknow

· The architectural marvel in Lucknow, offers spacious 4BHK+ Study + Servant Quarted apartments

Shalimar Corp, one of Lucknow's most trusted real-estate brands, proudly announces the launch of their latest architectural marvel, Valencia Towers. This premium residential project, situated within the esteemed OneWorld township in Gomti Nagar Extension, is set to redefine luxury living in the city.

Valencia Towers stands tall as a 33-floor residential masterpiece, offering premium 4BHK+ Study + Servant Quarted apartments. With its strategic location at the heart of OneWorld, along the prestigious Shaheed Path in Gomti Nagar Extension, residents will enjoy unparalleled connectivity and convenience.

Highlighting the key features of Valencia Towers, Khalid Masood, the Whole Time Director at Shalimar Corp, stated, “Step into the world of distinction at Valencia Towers. We are proud to present the tallest residential tower in Lucknow, designed to provide an exquisite living experience for our esteemed residents. These spacious apartments are meticulously crafted to offer the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and functionality.”

Masood further added, “Valencia Towers is a testament to our commitment to providing our residents with the best-in-class living spaces that elevate their lifestyles. We invite discerning homebuyers to explore this prestigious address and indulge in the privileges it offers.”

Valencia Towers offers a range of remarkable amenities to enhance the living experience of its residents. With round-the-clock safety and security measures, residents can enjoy peace of mind and a secure environment for their families. The smart neighborhood concept ensures a technologically advanced living experience, where residents can seamlessly connect with their surroundings.

The towers also boasts hand-picked amenities that cater to the diverse needs of its residents. From state-of-the-art fitness centers to recreational spaces and lush green landscapes, Valencia Towers offers a holistic and enriching lifestyle.

One of the standout features of Valencia Towers is its strategic location. Situated in the heart of the well-planned and thriving city of Lucknow, residents will have easy access to renowned educational institutions, premier shopping malls, top-tier hospitals, and luxury hotels. Everything that enriches one's lifestyle is just a stone's throw away.

Shalimar Corp has elevated the concept of luxury living in Lucknow with their remarkable project, Valencia Towers. This prestigious establishment is redefining the architectural excellence, unparalleled quality and exceptional customer service. For individuals seeking to embrace an extravagant lifestyle, Valencia Towers emerges as the ultimate destination.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.