Shalimar Gallant West by Shalimar Corp offers luxury living

Lucknow: With the gradual shift of Lucknow from being a city inspired by Nawabi architecture and culture to becoming a cosmopolitan city, the continued interests of homebuyers and investors have been encouraging for the real estate industry in Uttar Pradesh.

As per an estimate, Lucknow’s real estate market has also seen an appreciation of 20-25% in property costs between 2020-2022, making Lucknow a good choice for people who want to settle down amidst the calm and rich cultural heritage of Lucknow.

Realizing the need for safer, greener, packaged with modern amenities, Shalimar Corp, a real-estate developer in Lucknow, founded in 1988 has come up with a carefully crafted residential offerings in the heart of Lucknow called the Shalimar Gallant West in the Mahanagar area.

Shalimar Corp, who have elaborate experience in developing more than 6 million sq ft of residential spaces, has mastered the art of offering living spaces that are a mix of planned green areas, and safe construction that comes with interior designs that make every single unit a masterpiece.

Shalimar Gallant West is well-connected to all of Lucknow’s major transit points and business hubs. The residential property is just a 5-minute drive from Kapoorthala and Gole Market in Mahanagar and a 10-minute’ drive from Hazaratganj and other major transit points and business hubs.

With an area of 2.01 acres, the project design augments the efficient usage of space. The two towers are connected by a sky bridge and amenities are located both at the ground and roof levels. Some of the amenities offered to the home buyers include a quiet green space for relaxing, a kids’ play area, a separate pet park, a swimming pool, a barbeque area, a gymnasium, a deck seating area, and a lounge for quality family time.

Shalimar Gallant West is the epitome of thoughtful urban planning in Lucknow. Shalimar Corp goes beyond delivering just a home but presents a combination of a complete living experience and imaginative spaces to deliver brighter living for all its residents.

The future planned residential units at Shalimar Gallant West contain a total of 000 apartments offering commodious living spaces with a carpet area of 2363 sq ft and a super area of 4090 sq ft. The four-bedroom apartment has been curated to feel luxurious inside as well. The use of imported marble, acrylic emulsion, and POP work add to the overall premium finishing of the entire apartment. As an exemplar of making the living experience more secure, the main doors of all residential units are made from premium quality frames with biometric locks.

Khalid Masood, Whole Time Director, Shalimar Corp said, “We are excited to launch Shalimar Gallant West, which is integral to the legacy of Shalimar Group. We are hopeful that the residential project in Mahanagar area of Lucknow will transform into the highest quality of urban living spaces.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.