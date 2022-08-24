Shalimar Gateway– a premier destination in the heart of the city

Having gained trust for decades in residential and commercial real estate, Shalimar Group, Lucknow's most trusted real estate brand is in the wings to revolutionize the shopping experience for all Lucknowites with 'Shalimar Gateway',your neighborhood mall in Alambagh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shalimar Gateway is located in the heart of the city at Alambagh with direct connectivity to Alambagh Bus Stand and Metro Station. The mall is only 20-minute drive from the Airport and 15-minutes from Hazratganj via metro/metro station.

Shalimar Gateway sprawls over 6 lakh square feet of retail and parking space which houses more than 70 fashion and lifestyle brands across categories, Lucknow’s first Reliance Smart Hypermarket sprawled over 27,000 sq. ft is debuting in Shalimar Gateway-delighting customers with an array of local and international brands and experiences along with Cineline with their six-screen multiplex with 1300+ seating capacity.

The mall is only 20-minute drive from the Airport and 15-minutes from Hazratganj via metro/metro station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The experience extends way beyond shopping though; each area is thoughtfully designed and executed to ensure there’s something for everybody – Cineline for all the movie buffs, the gourmands who can relish from more than 20 multi-cuisine food outlets to satisfy every culinary craving, Masti Zone, a dedicated play zone spread over 10,000 sq. ft. area for the kids. The mall offers a complete experience for everyone in the family. Also, within the mall’s expansive campus is a Sarovar Hometel - a magnificent 100 + room hotel that caters to the accommodation needs of visitors and tourists.

The mall houses some of the nation's most popular retail outlets like Lifestyle, Westside, Trendz, Max, Indian Terrain, Biba, Sugar, and Rangriti. Some of the other brands like Samsung, Pipin, Demoza, Safari, Mr. DIY, W, Aurelia, Octave, and MuMuSo are also expected to join the rich ambiance of Shalimar Gateway very soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mall also offers a significant solution for hassle-free parking in the otherwise overcrowded Alambagh market area. To enhance the shopping and entertainment experience at Shalimar Gateway, the mall has been equipped to park over 800 vehicles with a dual-level parking facility.

Building up to the launch, Shalimar Gateway’s social media pages are filled with the colors and emotions from Lucknow. Starting off with #KahaniyonKaGateway - which captured the essence of both old world charm and the young new Lucknow through the eyes of its people - and leading up to #ExperienceKaGateway which gave customers a hint of what’s to come as they make their way towards Lucknow’s latest shopping destination - touted #KhushiyonKaGateway for the city.

Kunal Seth, Director, Shalimar Group said, “This is an exciting time in our company's evolution. We are introducing a new line of growth with the introduction of a premium neighborhood mall. These will complement our premium residential developments enhancing the quality of our customers. We continue to strengthen our property portfolio to ensure we have a strong foundation to support our focus on growth – across our services and markets. We will continue to expand and deliver enhanced experiences by adding to our already existing retail mix in the coming years ahead. The idea is to continue to innovate in the interest of our consumers and key stakeholders to cater to their evolving needs.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}