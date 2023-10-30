Shaping the Future of Education through Digital Innovation and Leadership

Ankit Khare, the mastermind behind Unipro Education Pvt Ltd, a torchbearer in education marketing, has embarked on an extraordinary journey that has taken him from the helm of Unipro to the coveted role of CBO at Girnarsoft Education Services Pvt. Ltd, a leading end-to-end career guidance platform. This transition marks a significant chapter in Ankit's illustrious career, reflecting his unwavering commitment to reshaping the education industry through innovative digital solutions.

Unipro Education Pvt Ltd: Pioneers in Education Marketing

Unipro Education Pvt Ltd, under Ankit Khare's visionary leadership, emerged as a powerhouse in the education marketing landscape. With a PAN India presence and over 500 clients served successfully in a decade, Unipro provides full-service digital agency solutions to clientel in the education sector, helping them reach students effectively through targeted campaigns on renowned digital platforms such as Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

What attributes the most to Unipro's Success is the idea of being Edu Centric. Unipro harnessed the power of Digital media and marketing solutions, enabling its clients to surge ahead of competitors in the highly competitive education industry. Ankit’s Idea to keep Unipro Exclusive for Education has proved to be brave and rewarding.

CollegeDekho Acquisition in 2021: A Game-Changing Move

In 2021, CollegeDekho, the Gurgaon-based end-to-end career guidance platform, recognized the immense potential of Unipro Education Pvt Ltd and acquired the company. This strategic move reinforced CollegeDekho's commitment to providing comprehensive career guidance services to students.

CollegeDekho is a revolutionary platform that assists students with the application process, offers personalized counseling services, and aids in securing admissions. With Ankit Khare as a leadership pillar, CollegeDekho is set to further enhance its services and expand its reach in helping students make informed choices about their education and careers.

Ankit Khare's journey from Unipro Education Pvt Ltd to CollegeDekho exemplifies his dedication to transforming education marketing and career guidance. As the CBO, Ankit continues to drive innovation, creating a brighter future for students across the nation.

About Ankit Khare:

Ankit Khare is a visionary leader with a profound impact over the education sector via dedicated digital marketing solutions. He spearheaded Unipro Education Pvt Ltd's success and currently serves as the CBO at Girnarsoft Education Services Pvt. Ltd, where he is leading the charge in revolutionizing Digital media and marketing solutions for education bodies PAN India.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

