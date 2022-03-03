SHAPING THE FUTURE OF INDIA: Through Excellence in Design education

“You have to believe in yourselves when no one else does” quotes Serena Williams, Tennis Champion. And with the same zeal and enthusiasm Vivek Gautam, junior national badminton champion entered into the field of design education founding one of the best design institutions of India INIFD Andheri -Bandra in 2003. The one thing he carried all along was his passion, one that changed the face of design Education not only in Mumbai but around the country.

INIFD Andheri -Bandra aces in providing practical education to the design aspirants with a specially designed curriculum in fashion and interior design. The projects are based on research and development with industry-guided methods and practical hands-on training. The goal is to nurture talent and maximize their potential. One of the event by the institute “Design Focus” provides a platform for students to interact with the design professionals from the industry and expose them to the vast possibilities post-graduation. Industry Experts, Designers, and Artists take on the stage to inspire and motivate the students to venture beyond academics and develop an entrepreneurial mind-set. Tassel Fashion and Lifestyle Awards is another one-of-a-kind event, to felicitate and launch next-gen designers and icons of the industry.

INIFD Andheri-Bandra with the London School of Trends provids one-month residential courses in fashion and interior styling in London. This further extends to greater opportunities of holding Master classes with international visiting faculties exclusively for the students of INIFD Andheri and Bandra. This helps design aspirants to notch up their level and prepares them for showcasing at the prestigious London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week. INIFD is the only institute in India launching the GENNEXT designers at Lakme Fashion Week and Lakme Launchpad, the latter being an exclusive show for INIFD students.

The institute excels in placement rate every year compared to any other institutions. Our alumni are working with the biggest names in the industry, Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, Neeta lulla, Abu jani Sandeep Khosla, Rajat tangri, Falgune& Shane Peacock, PriaKataria Puri to name few of them.

Interior design courses are in collaboration with IIID Institute of Indian Interior designers, which provides an integration of professionals and academic minds creating one of the best curriculums of interior design in the country. The outcome of this program is par excellence. The students receive both practical and theoretical knowledge along with industry internships and experience.

The courses are affiliated to the Maharashtra state board of skill development and making all its diploma courses approved and accredited.

The sole mantra of the institute has been to “Design a beautiful world”, welcoming all the design aspirants looking for quality education to come and be a part of the best design institute INIFD Andheri- Bandra. www.inifdandheri.com Facebook/Instagram @inifdandheri

